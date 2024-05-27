The Wild Geeze’s Breda among cast of RTÉ’s hit dating show Love in the Country

Calling all queer women, RTÉ’s hit dating show, Love in the Country, has just announced the cast of season 2, and the lovely Breda from the funniest duo in town, The Wild Geeze, is one of the eligible contestants!

Hosted by camogie champion Anna Geary, Love in the Country tries to match six rural romantics with prospective dates. Season 2 viewers should expect “sparks flying and plenty of laughs along the way”.

Anna said: “It’s very exciting to get back on the road, traveling the length and breadth of Ireland, helping people of all ages find love. I get to be almost like their wing woman, their confidante, cheering them on.”

The heartwarming dating show is looking for compatible daters, so now is your chance to go on a date with Breda from the Wilde Geeze and give country living a try.

If you’re not yet familiar, The Wild Geeze are an incredibly talented Irish LGBTQ+ duo featuring Breda and Miss Lavelle. Together, they host regular cabaret nights all across the country and also have a hilarious podcast titled Shooting the Breeze with The Wild Geeze.

Ahead of season 2 of Love in the Country, Breda, a self-described “comedian, entertainer, funeral celebrant and part-time farmer”, created an adorable two-minute video profile which showcases her personality and interests.

After an extensive nationwide search, Breda was selected as one of the “rural singletons” looking for love. She is looking for “a fun like minded lady that doesn’t mind some country air in her lungs.”

In addition to Breda, there are two more women and three charming guys featured in season 2, including farmers, horse trainers, and a veterinary surgeon from Donegal, Galway, Cork, and Laois. Each contestant has their own dating profile available to view.

The series is based on the Fremantle Media reality show Farmer Wants a Wife, so anyone interested in dating one of the contestants must be willing to experience country living.

If you are interested in going on a date with Breda, please send an email to [email protected] with ‘Breda’ in the subject line!