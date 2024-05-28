LGBTQ+ community responds to Pope Francis’ alleged use of homophobic slur

While attending a closed-door meeting at the Italian Bishops’ Conference discussing the admission of gay men into Catholic seminaries on Monday, May 20, Pope Francis allegedly used a homophobic slur while stating that gay men should not be allowed to train for the priesthood, as there’s already too much “frociaggine (f**gotry)” in the Church.

News of the discussion was first reported on Dagospia, an Italian tabloid website, but has since been confirmed by a number of other Italian news agencies.

The Pope’s alleged use of the homophobic slur came as a shock to many Catholics who have, since Pope Francis’ appointment in 2013, believed to see a change in the Church’s attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Indeed, Pope Francis has certainly been more receptive to LGBTQ+ issues than previous Popes. In 2022, he urged Catholic parents not to condemn their queer children. In 2023, the Church leader similarly approved Catholic blessings for same-sex weddings, as well as confirmed that trans people can be baptised and act as godparents in the Catholic Church.

While the Vatican has yet to respond to these recent allegations, the global LGBTQ+ community, as well as some members of the Catholic Church, have since come out in droves to respond to the Pope’s alleged use of the “extremely derogatory” Italian slur.

One X/Twitter user responded to the Pope’s comments writing: “Any #Christian who uses slurs to refer to the #LGBTQIA community, including #PopeFrancis, is a hypocrite who isn’t trying to #love everyone the way #Jesus did. #loveislove”.

Any #Christian who uses slurs to refer to the #LGBTQIA community, including #PopeFrancis, is a hypocrite who isn’t trying to #love everyone the way #Jesus did. #loveislove — ️Mike Fricker 🇨🇦 Christian Priest #ASD #CPTSD🖖☯ (@M_S_Fricker) May 28, 2024

Another user shared a 2023 video from the Associated Press wherein Pope Francis proclaimed that while homosexuality was still a sin, it should not be treated as a crime. In light of recent allegations, the user commented on the video, writing: “This happened just over a year ago, but times are changing and certainly not for the better!”

This happened just over a year ago, but times are changing and certainly not for the better!#popefrancis #papafrancesco https://t.co/R4Xrn73CZK — Giuseppe Squeri (@GSqueri) May 27, 2024

Prior to this news, many believed that Pope Francis was laying the groundwork to ultimately allow gay men to train for the priesthood, so long as they took a vow of celibacy, just as all other priests do.

However, at last week’s conference, he shot down the idea, allegedly claiming that gay men ran the risk of being unable to renounce their homosexuality and leading a double-life.

The Vatican has been called on for a response to the recent allegations, but has yet to make a statement regarding their validity.