Newry Pride to return in 2024 with unmissable parade and festival

After a five-year hiatus, Newry Pride announced that their Festival and Parade will be back in 2024 on Saturday, August 31.

The 2024 Pride event is made possible by the generous grant of £20,000 awarded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the incredible efforts of the LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry, who are organising this important community event for the first time in five years.

The Newry LGBTQ+ Women’s Group was formed after a few women met at Belfast Pride and discussed how they wanted to bring more visibility to the LGBTQ+ community across Newry. This year’s Newry Pride will be a vibrant day of diversity and inclusion, and the whole community is invited to come together to celebrate love, acceptance, and equality.

The Pride Parade will assemble at Quays at Albert Basin at 12:00pm and will begin marching at 1:00pm. Any community groups, schools, or local businesses who wish to participate and march alongside fellow Newry residents can do so by registering here.

After the parade, everyone is welcome to join a live concert in Marcus Square beginning at 2:00pm.

Newry hosted a lovely Pride event in 2019 with a parade, open-air concert, funfair stalls, and gorgeous live performances. Unfortunately, in-person Pride events were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the team hoped to organise a Pride in Newry festival in 2021, this is the first year it has been possible.

The Newry Pride team is currently fundraising to cover the additional costs of running the parade and festival. In addition to marching in the parade, any individuals or local businesses who want to help make Newry Pride 2024 a success can do so through sponsorship or donations.

Any business that is interested in supporting the event can become a Newry Pride sponsor. All sponsors will receive prominent publicity and recognition during the festivities.

For updates about the Pride festival, check out the hashtag #NewryPride2024 to join the conversation and follow LGBTQ+ Women’s Group Newry on Instagram and Facebook for regular updates.