Dublin's Brigit 2024 festival reveals unmissable programme full of queer highlights

Now in its third year, Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women returns from February 1 to 5, 2024, with a fabulous lineup of events marking the spirit and legacy of the Celtic goddess.

Welcoming the start of Spring, the five-day programme will see the city come alive with over 60 fabulous events, from walking tours to fairs, and performances to workshops, amplifying the voices of women and all who embody the spirit of Brigit.

Since it began in 2022, Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women has gone from strength to strength, and the 2024 programme is set to be to biggest yet, with entertainment for all. With such an incredible lineup, it can be hard to know where to begin, so we’ve picked a few highlights that we felt might appeal to our fellow queers.

THROW DOWN YOUR CLOAK! A CELEBRATION SHOW OF GODDESS BRIGID & CREATIVITY

Thursday, February 1 at 7:30pm

Fumbally Cafe

Join the Wild Geeze for a night claiming The Liberties as Brigid’s Land. Kicking off the proceedings, comedian Breda Larkin brings her coming-of-age play The Word of Breda to the stage while the mistress of ceremonies, Miss Lavelle, gives us Brigid-inspired burlesque & guides the evening into the usual hilarity. The Liberties’ own 82-year-old Shamanic Gee Bag Growler will additionally channel Brigid in her beautiful and gut-punching spoken word pieces.

Promising to be a magical evening celebrating women in the arts, the Wild Geeze will round off the night by reflecting on Ireland’s misogynist past and the beauty that lies in this land.

Tickets are available here.

WOMEN WALK THE CITY: WHISTLING THROUGH NIGHTTOWN

Friday, February 2 at 6:30pm

The Lab

Participants will be led on a night walk through the Monto – considered to be the biggest red light district in Europe from the 1860s to 1950s – by lens-based artist Ruby Wallis. The group will embody the figure of the flâneuse, reflecting on a sense of curiosity as to how women move through and experience public spaces at night.

During the walk, participants will be invited to discover and contribute to the growing archive of whistling, a collection that has evolved as a sound work originating from the myth of Brigit whistling when she walked at night to signal her safety to others. The evening aims to challenge the idea of women whistling as unlucky, unfeminine, or even ungodly. The event will finish with a discussion reflecting on the experience of walking the city as imaginative explorers, whistlers and subverters of the gaze.

Tickets are available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women (@brigit_dublin)

SIP & SCULPT: BOOBS POTS

Friday, February 2 at 7pm

The Grá Bar at The Generator

If crafting is more up your alley and you fancy celebrating all things boobs at Brigit 2024, then The Grá Bar at The Generator is the place to be as Alternative Dublin hosts a sip and sculpt event where you’ll create your very own one-of-a-kind masterpiece clay boob pot.

Fear not, there’s no experience needed as the hosts will guide you through the basics of air-dry clay, and best of all, all materials will be provided.

Expect music, prizes, games, plenty of craic, and a tipple or two to help spark your creativity!

Tickets are available here.

FELTING WORKSHOP: MAKE YOUR OWN VULVA

Saturday, February 3 at 6:30pm

Alternative Dublin, Wellington Quay

Here’s another fun opportunity to channel your crafting skills into female body beauty as artist Tamara Fiabane takes you step-by-step through the process of creating a unique felted vulva. Once again, there’s no experience needed for this two-hour workshop as you’ll be guided through the art of felting to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Tickets are available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women (@brigit_dublin)

IMBOLC FAIR 2024

Saturday, February 4 at 12pm

Meeting House Square

No celebration of any Celtic goddess would be complete without a fair, and Brigit 2024 doesn’t disappoint. Returning for the second year, the Imbolc Fair welcomes Spring and truly embodies the spirit of Brigit. Among the day’s plethora of activities will be Poetry Oracle with Osaro, Tarot Reading with the Wicklow Witch, Live Screenprinting with Damn Fine Print, and Blacksmithing Demos & Workshops.

This really is the fair to beat all fairs and with so many not-to-be-missed activities, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

THE WOMEN OF GLASNEVIN CEMETERY TOUR

Monday, February 5 at 1pm

Glasnevin Cemetery

If you’re looking to learn more about many of the amazing women in Irish history, look no further. This special tour will focus on the iconic women buried in the cemetery who have played pivotal roles in Irish history and culture.

Among the amazing women visited on the tour are Countess Markievicz, Maud Gonne MacBride, Hanna Sheehy Skeffington, and Elizabeth O’Farrell, one of the sapphic heroines of the Easter Rising.

Tickets are available here.

BRIGIT: DUBLIN CITY CELEBRATING WOMEN PARADE

Monday, February 5 at pm

Starting point: Wolfe Tone Square – Ending point: O’Connell Street

Closing out the Brigit 2024 weekend programme, an eclectic mix of walkers, roller skaters, Brigits on bikes, fire performers and more stroll through the heart of Dublin in a joyful tribute to the inspiring women who have come before us and those who will illuminate the future.

With so many more incredible events happening across the city over the Bank Holiday weekend, Brigit 2024: Dublin City Celebrating Women truly honours this magical Celtic goddess and embodies her legacy of inspiration, healing, magic, smithcraft, wisdom, poetry, protection, fire and earth.

Be sure to check out the full programme for more details and have a very happy Imbolc.