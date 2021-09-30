Britney to be freed as father is suspended as her conservator

Britney Spears’ father has been suspended as her conservator effective immediately after a ruling by Los Angeles Judge Breda Penny. At a court hearing on Wednesday, 29 September, Penny declared the current situation “untenable”, and added that “it reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears”.

The Judge listened to arguments from both sides, with the star, who was not present in court on Wednesday, finally emerging victorious. Penny has scheduled a follow-up hearing on 12 November, where the details of the conservatorship’s complete termination will be finalised, ultimately freeing Britney Spears.

The musician’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, relayed that removing the father entirely from the position should be first priority, and hopes that it will be implemented at November’s hearing.

“The conservatorship can and should be wound up and terminated promptly – ideally this fall… Britney Spears deserves to have her father out of her life as a conservator today,” he said.

“I’m so pleased and proud to say Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator. Jamie Spears has been suspended and he will formally be removed shortly. Jamie Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications.” – Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/WkVDvlGTjY — Michael Edgecomb (@TheEdgePHX) September 29, 2021

The ruling comes just weeks after Jamie filed to end the conservatorship, which was seen by many as a move that allowed him to avoid accountability. Although he is not yet fully removed, with Britney Spears’ father suspended, he no longer has control of her financial affairs.

The pop star’s conservatorship is split into two roles: one for her estate and financial affairs, and one for her personal affairs. Jamie Spears held both of these positions until 2019 when he stepped down as her personal conservator but remained in control of finances.

Thank God✨🌟✨

I’ve Talked & 🙏🏻🙏🏻‘d About This 4 YEARS👏🏼.

IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER🎂‼️

BLESS OUR SUPER 🌟#FREEBRITNEY — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

Three months ago, Britney made her first public plea to end the thirteen-year conservatorship, and it has been a turbulent journey since. However, it now appears that the end is in sight, with the Judge favouring Rosengart’s “overwhelming evidence” of “the abuses inflicted by [Britney Spears’] father as well as his cruelty and how he stripped her of her dignity”.

With the singer’s father suspended from the role effective immediately, accountant John Zabel will oversee Britney Spears’ fortune as the temporary conservator until 31 December.