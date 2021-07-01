Judge denies Britney Spears’ plea to remove father from conservatorship

A judge has denied Britney Spears’s request to remove her father from his role overseeing her conservatorship, a court filing has revealed. The filing comes just a week after Britney gave testimony before the court where she described the arrangement as ‘abusive.’

Last week on June 23, Britney broke her silence by appearing virtually in court to make a statement against the conservatorship. In the harrowing testimony she likened her experience to being ‘sex trafficked,’ as every aspect of her life is controlled; her reproductive rights are denied, she has no choice over her career, her finances, or the medication that she is on.

Fans have come out in droves on social media with sympathy for Britney after Judge Brenda Penny denied her request to remove her father from the conservatorship that she has been under for 13 years.

In new court documents obtained by Variety, Jamie Spears said that he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”

Variety reported the filings are in response to Britney’s lawyer requesting earlier this year to appoint Jodi Montgomery as a permanent conservator. Ms Montgomery stepped in to take over the role in 2019 after Jamie had to step back due to health concerns.

These new documents filed by Mr Spears on June 29 are telling his side of the story, saying that he is concerned about the management of his daughter’s care.

Ms Montgomery is the conservator of the person, and is therefore in control of the day-to-day personal care and medical treatment; while Mr Spears is the conservator of the estate, meaning that he has control over finances.

“Unlike Ms Montgomery, Mr Spears does not speak or meet with Ms Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy,” the documents state.

Also in the documents, Mr Spears has claimed that he has been cut off from communicating with Britney, and that Ms Montgomery is not acting in Britney’s best interests.

In response to Mr Spears’ filing, Montgomery issued a lengthy statement, which contradicted a lot of what Spears claimed.

“Because Ms Montgomery does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate, every expenditure made by Ms Montgomery for Britney has had to be first approved by Jamie Spears as the conservator of the estate…Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr Spears and Mr Spears approving them.”

The thing that stands out from both of these people is that no one is willing to take any blame for the treatment that Britney has experienced. Both parties are shifting blame onto the other and leaving out the voice that is most important here: Britney’s.

In court last week, Britney invoked her father’s authority, calling him “the one who approved all of it,” and recounted being intimidated and punished by him and her management team. “They should be in jail.”

Ms Spears also told the judge she is not entirely happy with Montgomery’s handling of her conservatorship. Earlier in 2021, Spears had petitioned for Montgomery to become her conservator, and was in support of her, over her father regaining control. However she told Judge Penny, “I’m talking to you today, because I feel again, even Jodi is starting to kind of take it too far with me.”