Watch: These Mother documentaries are a must-see for queer clubgoers

Although the nightlife industry has been one of those most severely impacted by the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped our friends at Mother from producing some fantastic documentaries to keep the dancefloor vibe alive.

Over the last year and a half, the collective has hosted and participated in an array of fabulous online queer events, while also working away at these awesome projects which are available to view for all on YouTube.

WE WILL DANCE AGAIN

WE WILL DANCE AGAIN is a “little love letter to the dance floor” – a place which which queer communities have wholeheartedly missed over the course of lockdown.

The project, which was made in collaboration with Joe McGovern and Daithí, features a poem written by Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman, performed wonderfully by Shaun Dunne. There is a great sense of not only nostalgia, but hope, as the film declares, “We will dance again. We’ll fill our hearts and lungs with looks from young ones and soft tongued someones and other’s breath will hold no threat.”

As we edge closer to the reopening of the nightlife industry, WE WILL DANCE AGAIN reminds us of what we have missed, and what awaits us in the near future.

Mother presents: Queer Spaces

Commissioned by St Patrick’s Festival, Mother released this dazzling mini-documentary in March 2021, showcasing the importance of queer spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Joe McGovern put on his directing hat once again for the film which features appearances from Philly McMahon, Rory O’Neill, and Una Mullally, to name but a few. Interviewees align in their views that queer spaces are essential for the community, providing places to be seen, heard, and accepted. They are a home away from home for so many, and this film articulates that superbly.

Mother presents: Pride

The most recent Mother production premiered for Pride and centred on that very theme. Supported by Absolut and directed once again by, you guessed it, Joe McGovern, icons such as Ailbhe Smith, Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan, and GCN’s very own Lisa Connell discuss what the celebration of Pride means on a personal and universal level.

Despite missing out on another year of hosting their annual Pride Block Party, Mother found a new and safe way to celebrate the community’s favourite occasion through this excellent documentary.

Through the most challenging 16 months since their creation in 2010, the team has stayed resilient and inspired, adapting to the movement of events from physical to online spaces. These Mother documentaries are a testament to their hardworking and creative nature, and even in the toughest of times, they continue to provide a safe and welcoming space for the country’s queer community.