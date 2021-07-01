We are hiring! GCN seeks an Online Content Creator

GCN is hiring an Online Content Creator to join our small but dynamic team at this most exciting time for the publication!

Are you a Digital Journalist looking to build your career in Ireland’s media? Do you want to contribute to Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community? Then the GCN Online Content Creator position could be for you!

The Online Content Creator will be joining GCN’s tight-knit team remotely at first but when we can return to the office, we are based in the heart of Dublin’s city centre.

Your goal will be to contribute to GCN’s presence online by the sourcing and provision of LGBTQ+ focussed content, while simultaneously building your career as a journalist.

The Online Content Creator will assist the GCN team in creating interesting, informative and entertaining content across all our digital and social channels. As GCN’s online content creator you’ll help create articles, infographics, listicles, video content and audio content for GCN.ie to help GCN grow and engage with our audience.

The job includes, but is not limited to, the following elements:

Writing news and feature content for GCN.ie, liaising on a day-to-day basis with the rest of the team to suggest/create content focus and output.

Liaise with our advertising department to ensure website content supports advertisements when needed.

Liaise with contributing photographers, videographers, and manage photo and video content of the website.

Manage the digital publication of GCN magazine.

Video content creation.

Assist with web development and digital strategies.

There is full training on the job and there will be further opportunities for training and career development within the role.

For more information about the job and how to apply, click here.

This role is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.