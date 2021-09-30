LGBT Ireland are recruiting volunteers for the National LGBT+ Helpline

The National LGBT+ Helpline is operated by local volunteers in Cork, Galway, Dundalk, Mayo, Kilkenny and Dublin providing non-judgmental, confidential listening and support, including information and signposting, seven days a week.

In September 2021, LGBT Ireland launched a new LGBTI+ Telefriending Service where members of the community over 50+ can receive a weekly supportive call from an LGBTI+ Volunteer to reduce the impact of loneliness and isolation and in conjunction with Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), they operate the Transgender Family Support Line two days per week.

LGBTI+ Helpline Volunteers primarily provide listening and emotional support including information and signposting to local and national community and support services.

They are currently recruiting Helpline Volunteers who identify as members of the LGBTI+ community and can make a commitment to:

• Understand, respect and uphold the ethos of LGBT Ireland and its work with the LGBT+ community.

• Abide by confidentiality and data protection.

• Listen to and handle incoming helpline calls and online instant messaging.

• Complete any required documentation related to your helpline shift.

• Report any safeguarding concerns to the designated safeguarding person.

• We ask LGBT+ helpline volunteers commit to work with us for a minimum of 24 months with an average of 2 shifts per month (minimum 6 hours).

• To follow all LGBT Ireland policies and procedures in relation to providing appropriate support to others.

• Good awareness of LGBTI+ social and community supports.

For the month of October, our LGBT Helpline Service is recruiting local LGBTI+ Helpline Volunteers for Cork City, Mayo, Galway City and Dundalk Town. Please review the details and key dates attached. Apply online via our website: https://t.co/ME2gIlgLoC 🌈 pic.twitter.com/nsRnChVBjm — LGBT Ireland (@LGBT_ie) September 29, 2021

LGBT Ireland explains that they are looking for people who are passionate about supporting other members of the LGBTQ+ community, are good listeners and must be organised, reliable and comfortable using computers and smartphones.

Being able to talk to someone who will listen without judgement can be a lifeline for people who are confused or struggling with their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Helpline volunteers are trained to deliver confidential, non-judgemental, listening, support and information on the phone and online.

If you are 21+ years and identify as LGBTI+ and would like to volunteer with our National LGBT+ Helpline in Cork, Galway, Mayo, Dundalk, Kilkenny and Dublin, please visit their website to complete the online application form.

LGBT Helpline Training will commence from November, 13th 2021 consisting of 2 full Saturday’s and 3 evenings delivered online via Zoom. In-person shadowing and mentoring will take place from December.

Queries can be directed to Steven O’ Riordan, Services Development Coordinator via email at [email protected].

Closing Date: Sunday, October 31st 2021 with a Volunteer Information Evening and Interviews taking place in early November online.