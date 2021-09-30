Protest organiser apologises 'for any offence caused' by homophobic remarks outside Varadkar's home 

A key organiser involved in orchestrating a protest outside the home of Leo Varadkar has apologised for any “offence caused” by homophobic remarks made at the gathering.

Many have condemned the demonstrators for infringing on the privacy of Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, and for the homophobic language which was used by protestors.

Musician Denis Delaney is one of the main people involved in a group that gathered outside the private residence of the Tánaiste across the past two weekends. Delaney belongs to a group called “We are the Sovereign People” that he insists is not ‘far-right’.

Delaney has spoken to Dublin Live about the homophobic sentiments expressed at the protests:

“On the homophobic remarks that you refer to, I can’t speak for everybody present at the time, but we have had words amongst the group. That kind of behaviour is not welcome,” he told us. Asked as one of the main people involved in the event if he would apologise Mr Delaney said: “I can’t apologise for something somebody else said I’m afraid. It has been addressed and is not welcome at our assemblies. “What I can say is to those who may have been offended, I am sorry you have been offended.

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein leader, called the incident ‘shameful’ in a Tweet in the wake of the first protest.

“The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account.”

The protest organiser, Delaney went on to say about the gatherings…

“Everybody is welcome. Our group can not take responsibility for everyone who turns up but it is clear now that those views are not welcome,”

Denis Delaney refused to confirm whether his group were planning further protests at Tánaiste Varadkar’s home.