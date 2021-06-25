Businesses around Ireland showing their support this Pride

Businesses around Ireland are showing their support for LGBTQ+ folks this Pride by leading positive initiatives and donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

By not just releasing rainbow merchandise and capitalising off of Pride, these businesses are showing others how to properly support the queer community by raising awareness -and money- this Pride month.

An Post

An Post unveiled a new pride stamp collection featuring the Rainbow Pride flag and the words ‘Pride’ and ‘Bród.’ The stamps were designed by Unthink, a Dublin-based design company.

Alongside the stamps, An Post’s website also features postcards, T-shirts, badges, and framed side-by-side stamps also available for purchase. An Post CEO, David McRedmond said that “Two hard-working national LGBT support groups, BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland, will benefit from the sale of the stamps.”

2.5% of profits from the stamp booklet sales will go to BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland. 100% of all profits up to the value of €50,000 from the T-Shirts, frames, stamps and badges will also be donated to these charities.

An Post are delighted to launch our new Bród stamp booklet, designed closely with representatives of the LGBTQI+ community and celebrates the Irish and global dimensions of the pride movement. Send love. Send Celebration. Seol Bród pic.twitter.com/Q6kIKJSgJD — An Post (@Postvox) June 10, 2021

Bank of Ireland

In response to the recent incidences of homophobic activity in Waterford, Bank of Ireland has said they are proud to stand with their LGBTQ+ customers, colleagues and members of the community in Waterford and across Ireland.

The bank has announced that they will donate €10,000 to support the work of local group ChillOUT, a project which works with LGBTQ+ young people in Waterford City and across the Southeast.

In response to the donation Debbie O’Rourke, Community Youth Worker with ChillOUT, said:

“This donation will go a huge way towards creating opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth that would not have been possible without it. It brings so much happiness and possibility to our work with young people, for whom the last year of lockdown has had an exceptionally negative impact… The demand for our work has never been greater.”

We at Bank of Ireland are proud to stand with our LGBTI+ customers, colleagues and community in Waterford and across Ireland. This Pride, we’re making a donation of €10,000 to ChillOUT, a youth project which works with LGBTI+ young people in Waterford City and the Southeast. pic.twitter.com/w2ZaWaUmiQ — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) June 21, 2021

Deliveroo X Wowburger

In celebration of Pride month, Deliveroo is partnering with award-winning Irish author Meg Grehan from County Louth, and the top burger restaurant chain Wowburger, to offer free LGBTQ+ children’s books with selected meals.

The books, The Deepest Breath and The Space Between, are two wonderfully unique stories with LGBTQ+ themes, which are often not seen in children’s literature. This initiative comes after the recent overhaul of the Irish relationship and sexuality education curriculum, where many welcome changes were made.

Meg Grehan, author, said: “I can’t thank Deliveroo and Wowburger enough for helping me in my mission to deliver literature which makes room for an identity that is too often neglected. I believe stories like mine can play a part, however small, in starting a conversation about the importance of queer representation in kids’ books and media.”

The books can be ordered by purchasing Wowburger on the Deliveroo app in Dublin and Cork. Customers will be able to opt in to add the books to deliveries with selected meal orders.

Deliveroo partner with Wowburger to distribute free LGBTQ+ books for the month of Pride "It is a privilege to be working with Meg Grehan, who’s books inspire children to be their truest self.” https://t.co/cS4X4xxPLf — Little Island Books (@LittleIslandBks) June 8, 2021

Faerly

Established in October 2020 by couple, James Byrne and Eoin Houlihan, Faerly is an Irish online store that enthusiastically promotes sustainable living. They offer a carefully selected range of natural products, mostly from Irish makers, that are kind to the environment.

Faerly, has announced that they will donate 25% of the proceeds from four of the products on its sustainable online store to the charity BeLonG To during the Pride month of June 2021.

The products include Mily Designs’ six reusable Facial Rounds pack and Organic Bamboo Terry Cloth Flannel created for Pride, and Janni Bars Cold Pressed Rainbow Soap which is handmade in Kildare. These products and others are available at this link.

SuperValu

SuperValu and the GAA have launched their ‘Bring It On’ campaign to highlight the need for more inclusivity in Gaelic sports. The initiative hopes to increase participation in Gaelic games by 30% from those of diverse backgrounds by 2025.

The ‘Bring It On’ report shows that LGBTQ+ participation in the GAA is rated at 34% showing that they “have moved the dial in recent years with more to be done.”

47% of those surveyed felt that the GAA are lacking role models from diverse communities in the sports, with many more not wanting to participate because of prejudice and/or discrimination.

SuperValu Marketing Director, Ray Kelly, has said they want to use their position as a leader in the community to start this conversation and “use our position to support and encourage inclusive communities.”

A new TV advert for the ‘Bring It On’ campaign shows hope for more inclusivity in the GAA, across all communities.

BRING IT ON!

SuperValu support the GAA, at every level. Because we believe community includes everyone. #BringItOn @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/mANU8wawRA — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) June 21, 2021

While you’re here, why not check out this round-up of amazing LGBTQ+ businesses in Ireland that you can support this Pride!