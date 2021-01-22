People organise massive car rally to show support for trans teen attacked in school

In the town of Mission in the United States, a massive car rally gathered with trans pride flags, rainbows, and anti-bullying message to show support for a trans teen who was attacked by two fellow students.

Video footage posted on social media showed a non-binary trans teen being assaulted by two girls on school grounds. Mission School Board Chair, Tracy Loffler, responded to the attack by stating that they were “appalled by the assault of a student at the school” and are taking the case “very seriously.”

The two teens were arrested following the attack. Police are recommending assault charges for one of the attackers and assault while “uttering threats” for the other.

In a written statement, the Delta Pride Society expressed, “(We) were dismayed to learn of a horrific incident of bullying of a Mission LGBTQ teen. The Delta Pride Society condemns this act of hate and calls for it to be classed as what it was: a hate crime.”

After the video footage became known to the local community, they responded with a massive show of support for the trans teen. Co-organiser of the car rally, AJ Gopinath, said, “For us, just standing by and watching someone get assaulted in a manner that is not accepted by the community and, as a person, I couldn’t step back and allow it to happen.”

Already several hundred folks here at the car rally in #Mission in support of a #transgender teen that was assaulted at school. 5 rows of vehicles getting ready for the drive by. Very well-organized. I'm here dropping off cards from folks in my neighborhood. #bced pic.twitter.com/z0oMEQxnah — Carrie Bercic (@CarrieBercic) January 17, 2021

People from Mission took part in the massive rally, where they drove their cars down the street and waved trans pride flags. Many vehicles were plastered with signs of solidarity, such as, “Stand up and be proud of the person you are”, “Don’t be silent”, and “Bullying affects everyone.”

Last week a video emerged of a transgender teen being bullied and beaten by two other teens in #MissionBC. Today the whole community came out and took part in a car rally to support the teen! 💪#BetterTogether #stopbullying pic.twitter.com/E5sS2eVxso — Gurwinder Singh (@itsgsingh) January 18, 2021

Speaking about the message they would like to share to people who have been bullied, Gopinath said, “We wanted to show them that they have the love and support of everybody and all of Mission.”

At a car rally today in Mission BC to show support for a trans sister who was harassed at school. Amazing turn out! Such a happy crowd. pic.twitter.com/w3afr87jwn — Claudia (@Claudi_not_rain) January 17, 2021

In response to the car rally for the trans teen, MP for the area, Brad Vis, expressed, “I’m just so proud of my community today and I’m just so proud of the victim and all the encouragement [they’re] getting.”