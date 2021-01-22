People organise massive car rally to show support for trans teen attacked in school

After seeing video footage of the teen being attacked by fellow classmates, the local community of Mission stood against bullying with a car rally.

Top News . Written by Oisin Kenny.

car-rally-support-trans-teen

In the town of Mission in the United States, a massive car rally gathered with trans pride flags, rainbows, and anti-bullying message to show support for a trans teen who was attacked by two fellow students.

Video footage posted on social media showed a non-binary trans teen being assaulted by two girls on school grounds. Mission School Board Chair, Tracy Loffler, responded to the attack by stating that they were “appalled by the assault of a student at the school” and are taking the case “very seriously.”

The two teens were arrested following the attack. Police are recommending assault charges for one of the attackers and assault while “uttering threats” for the other. 

In a written statement, the Delta Pride Society expressed, “(We) were dismayed to learn of a horrific incident of bullying of a Mission LGBTQ teen. The Delta Pride Society condemns this act of hate and calls for it to be classed as what it was: a hate crime.”

After the video footage became known to the local community, they responded with a massive show of support for the trans teen. Co-organiser of the car rally, AJ Gopinath, said, “For us, just standing by and watching someone get assaulted in a manner that is not accepted by the community and, as a person, I couldn’t step back and allow it to happen.”

People from Mission took part in the massive rally, where they drove their cars down the street and waved trans pride flags. Many vehicles were plastered with signs of solidarity, such as, “Stand up and be proud of the person you are”, “Don’t be silent”, and “Bullying affects everyone.”

Speaking about the message they would like to share to people who have been bullied, Gopinath said, “We wanted to show them that they have the love and support of everybody and all of Mission.”

In response to the car rally for the trans teen, MP for the area, Brad Vis, expressed, “I’m just so proud of my community today and I’m just so proud of the victim and all the encouragement [they’re] getting.”

© 2021 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.

During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.

GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News