We need to talk about bullying in the LGBTQ+ community

For too long bullying has been an issue surrounding LGBTQ+ people. Now with the emergence of social media, bullying has become even more of an issue for them. Bullying online within the LGBTQ+ community has become very prominent. Social media has allowed a gateway for people to explore and connect. However, it has allowed individuals to be opened up to bullying in spaces that they may have otherwise felt safe.

This is especially true for the LGBTQ+ community. The internet is a place for individuals to express their creativity and difference. This has become increasingly difficult for queer youth today with the rise in online bullying. And with this, I feel we need to talk about online bullying in the LGBTQ+ community.

While online is a space where people can express themselves, this can be made harder with online bullying. Studies show that LGBTQ+ individuals are more susceptible to online bullying. Sadly online has become a negative space for many people within the queer community rather than a safe space.

The discussion around LGBTQ+ bullying online has to be had. We can see cases of this bullying being displayed toward Canadian Drag queen Brita Filter who took the steps to deactivate her accounts on social media. Sam Smith was also a victim of online hate when they talked about them identifying as non-binary. All too often individuals are treated negatively because of their sexuality and how they identify. This should not be the case. People should be able to express who they are in whatever way makes them happy.

The online community should be one where we support and raise each other up. Sadly social media is used all too often to drag people down for having an opinion or expressing themselves. In such a diverse community like ours, we are all part of we should be sheltering and supporting everyone. The queer community is one that has overcome such feats. It is a community of amazing creatively talented people and people are all too quick to see the negatives in individuals rather than focusing on the positives.

It is vital for queer individuals to have safe spaces in order to be themselves and grow. The internet is such a creative space that it is important for people to be able to be themselves. If you’re involved in bullying as a queer individual take some time away from the area it occurs and talk to someone that you trust to help you. It is important to highlight the issue when it happens because after all, we need to talk about bullying in the LGBTQ+ community.

It is important to take care of yourself, your physical and mental health. if you feel like your health is being affected due to online bullying there are services out there to help LGBTQ+ individuals.

The LGBTQ+ community is so full of positivity and hope. We are a community that has overcome so much and continues to fight every day for equality and there should be no place within it for online bullying and hate.