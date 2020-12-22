7 uplifting queer movies that will cheer you up

This past year (and then some) had been A LOT and so take a load off while we list for your reading pleasure, seven uplifting queer movies to brighten your day.
12th Man
A story about homosexuality and football in Glasgow’s grassroots team, this nearly silent short film displays the spirit of the sport and the spirit of the team.
One of the first films to show a homosexual gay relationship getting a happy ending, this film makes you laugh and cry and root for Simon to find his mystery guy. The movie was so well-received, that there is even a spin-off series on Hulu, Love, Victor.
What happens when the children of a lesbian couple seek out their sperm donor? Hilarity and plenty of eyebrow-raising questions ensue.
A 75-year-old man comes out to his son after his wife’s death. Now they’re both trying to deal with loss and navigating this new life.
An uplifting coming-of-age tale exploring the sexuality and identity of the main character across his youth, teenage life, and early adulthood. This Oscar-winning movie a refreshing and poetic story that moves you in a positive way.
Two young boys fall in love in a British council estate. It captures that feeling of young love, where everything is innocent and new and electric. Funny, heartwarming, and the characters are totally real.
LGBTQ+ girls are forced into a conversion camp, but it ends happily with them falling in love and getting their own power back against the system.
There you have it! There are seven uplifting queer movies that put you into better spirits and hope for the future, we’ll get back to normality soon!
