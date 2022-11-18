Carlow town hall proud to fly first trans flag on transgender day of remembrance

In honour of Transgender Day of Remembrance, the trans flag will fly over Carlow Town Hall on Sunday, November 20.

Councillor Adrienne Wallace is calling it “a historic day for Carlow.” She said, “This is another important milestone for the trans community in Carlow to feel included and supported in their home county.”

Today we held a flag raising ceremony to mark the end of #TransAwarenessWeek💙 @CarlowCollege are proud to provide a safe & welcoming place for all #trans & gender non conforming people. We stand with you 52 weeks of the year 🏳️‍⚧️ #TransRightsAreHumanRights #transawarenessweek2022 pic.twitter.com/hY3eubJQHQ — Steph Hanlon (@StephHanlon5) November 18, 2022

Wallace called on the Carlow Municipal District to display the trans flag as a sign of solidarity when she initiated the motion at a meeting in October. County officials understand how transgender awareness week is an opportunity for counties to recognise members of their trans community and help them feel safe.

Carlow hosted their first Pride in June 2019. Every year, homes and businesses show their support by displaying Pride flags, but this is the first time Carlow will display the trans flag in the town hall. This is an especially important gesture given the disturbing increase in transphobic violence this year and the trans healthcare crisis in Ireland.

During Pride month in 2021, a Pride flag that had been on display outside of a cafe in Carlow was removed and burned overnight. The local community expressed their devastation and continued to show their support for LGBTQ+ folks in Carlow by replacing the flag.

In July 2022, Carlow County Council in conjunction with Carlow Pride Festival organisers installed a permanent pedestrian rainbow crosswalk in the city centre. Carlow Pride Fest shared that several young people expressed their gratitude for the gesture and shared that the public recognition made them feel happier, safer, and better represented as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Carlow.

Transgender Day of Remembrance marks the end of Transgender Awareness Week, which is celebrated from November 13-19th. It is a day to recognise and memorialise trans people who have been victims of transphobic violence.

Flying the trans flag serves as a way to both remember those lost and advocate for Ireland’s trans community.