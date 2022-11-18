Irish actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott to play gay lovers in upcoming film

Two of Ireland’s favourites, Normal People lead Paul Mescal and Fleabag‘s hot priest Andrew Scott, are set to play gay lovers in the upcoming queer film Strangers.

After delighting fans with his portrayal of Connell in popular TV series Normal People, based on the award-winning novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, Ireland’s heartthrob Paul Mescal seems dedicated to making the gays happy with his new roles. Indeed, after news broke out that he will star in a gay period drama alongside God’s Own Country‘s Josh O’Connor, his new role in Strangers comes as a pleasant surprise for his LGBTQ+ fans.

A surprise that it’s made even sweeter by the fact that his co-star and soon-to-be fictional lover will be none other than openly gay actor Irish Andrew Scott, who made us swoon with his portrayal of the hot gay priest in TV show Fleabag, a role for which he won a Critic’s Choice Award.

Strangers, the film, is very loosely based on a 1987 novel of the same name and will follow the passionate romance between a London-based screenwriter, played by Scott, and his mysterious neighbour, played by Mescal. While their relationship grows deeper, Scott’s character finds out that his deceased parents are still alive and the same age “as the day they died over 30 years ago”.

andrew scott and paul mescal are playing lovers in andrew haigh’s adaptation of taichi yamada’s strangers a tale about grief, existential loneliness, unending longing for human connection. and yes they do explore each other’s bodies. pic.twitter.com/MUuMCf2DHR — david (@IaureIheII) November 16, 2022

Also starring The Crown‘s Claire Foy and Rocketman star Jamie Bell as the weirdly youthful parents, the film will be written and directed by openly gay filmmaker Andrew Haigh, better known for his famous queer classic Weekend. The release date is yet to be confirmed, as reported by Variety, but judging from the photos that are already circulating on social media, filming has already started.

It didn’t take long after the news was announced for fans to freak out on social media, showing an overabundance of excitement about the upcoming movie. “I’m sorry but I just learned that Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal are playing lovers in a film??? I’m about to combUST” tweeted one of them.

Wrap photo of Andrew Haigh’s film STRANGERS with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal seen there down in the front pic.twitter.com/Ltlhv0ldgN — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) August 14, 2022

Another Twitter user shared the same enthusiasm, saying: “Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in an Andrew Haigh film!!! I need 2-3 business days to process how iconically gay that is.”

“Paul Mescal playing lovers with Josh O’Connor and Andrew Scott… he’s really doing it for the gays!” added another fan.