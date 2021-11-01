Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor to co-star in gay WWI-era romance

Normal People star and Irish treasure Paul Mescal is set to star in a gay period romance alongside God’s Own Country’s Josh O’Connor. The pair will lead The History of Sound, a film from Oliver Hermanus, which is based on Ben Shattuck’s award-winning short story of the same name.

According to Variety, the story follows two young men, Lionel and David (played by Mescal and O’Connor respectively), as they aim “to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen” during the World War One era.

“In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed,” an official film description reports.

The BAFTA-award-winning and Emmy-nominated Kildare native has enjoyed great success since rising to fame through Normal People, and his latest endeavours include starring alongside Olivia Colman in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. Mescal also leads upcoming releases Carmen, and A24’s God’s Creatures, which are both in post-production.

O’Connor is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor, famous in the LGBTQ+ community for his role as a gay sheep farmer in God’s Own Country. He has become an even bigger name of late, after playing Prince Charles in Netflix’s hugely popular series, The Crown.

Speaking on the pair, Director Oliver Hermanus said: “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

“This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told – it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over,” he continued.

Production for The History of Sound starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor is due to commence in summer 2022, filming across locations in the US, UK and Italy.