Billy Porter to direct gay summer camp movie - we'll take 100 tickets please

Billy Porter continues to take over the world of LGBTQ+ entertainment with the news he is to direct and co-star in a new movie, Camp, about an LGBTQ+ summer camp for teenagers.

With Porter in the mix, we can be guaranteed one or two epic musical numbers at the very least. What gave it away? He plays the camp’s theatre director, and you know Porter loves to perform.

So what can we expect? The book blurb of the Young Adult book by L C Rosen it’s adapted from describes, “16 year-old Randy Kapplehoff loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens. It’s where he met his best friends. It’s where he takes to the stage in the big musical. And it’s where he fell for Hudson Aaronson-Lim – who’s only into straight-acting guys and barely knows not-at-all-straight-acting Randy even exists.

“This year, though, it’s going to be different. Randy has reinvented himself as ‘Del’ – buff, masculine, and on the market. Even if it means giving up show tunes, nail polish, and his unicorn bedsheets, he’s determined to get Hudson to fall for him.

“But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself how much is he willing to change for love. And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn’t know who he truly is?”

Cue heartfelt moments, empowering speeches, tears and laughs aplenty.

Producer Dan Jinks shared, “Billy Porter, who I’ve been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny and also quite moving. I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I’m thrilled we get to make it now.”

And this isn’t the only film Porter has on his dance sheet. He’s also in line to direct To Be Real – “an edgy, laugh out loud comedy about three queer high school seniors who go on the ultimate quest to attend their first New York Pride Parade.”

Watch out 2022, Billy’s coming.