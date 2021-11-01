It’s a Trap is a must-visit vegan coffee shop for queers in the capital

Based on Dublin’s Denmark Street, It’s a Trap is a must-visit coffee shop for those perusing the capital. Serving 100% plant-based products, the establishment boasts delicious food and drinks to be enjoyed by vegans and non-vegans alike. After surviving the harshest months of the pandemic, the shop is once again thriving, and GCN caught up with the owners to spotlight their business in celebration of World Vegan Day 2021.

How did It’s a Trap come about? Tell us about the original story of your business.

Back in 2019, we were looking to get a different location for our main business, ‘Take A Veg’, but ended up finding a retail spot with no cooking license, so we decided to open a takeaway coffee shop.

Where did the name ‘It’s a Trap’ come from?

It is a 100% vegan/plant-based shop, but we didn’t want the ‘vegan‘ word everywhere, that’s sometimes scared people away. We wanted everyone to enjoy a slice of cake and coffee without telling them that there were no eggs or dairy in it. That’s how we ‘trap’ people that are usually scared of trying plant-based foods.

You were only open a few short months before the pandemic hit, and yet your business seems to have continued to thrive. What do you think are the key factors that contribute to the ongoing success of your business?

Hard work haha. I mean, we really struggled, but we kept going, and that’s how people around the area started knowing us, that and good coffee…

Your business is unique in that it operates as a retail/grocery shop as well as a coffee takeaway service. Why is it important that you do both for your customers?

We really enjoy those corner shops that you find all around Dublin, where you can find bean-to-cup coffee machines, and you can also get cheese for your homemade sandwich or something to snack. We offer similar stuff but all happened to be vegan and much better quality without the price tag of a “fancy shop”.

You also have merch! And you’ve given away over 2,000 free coffees through loyalty cards, so you clearly have a very loyal base of customers. What’s the most important thing you’ve done as a business to create such a strong following?

We have been very lucky with our Dublin 1 community, people around here appreciate good coffee and good customer service.

Do you have an It’s a Trap signature meal or drink that is popular among your customers?

We will have to say that the Breakfast burrito (scrambled tofu, chipotle mayo, and spinach) and the hot chocolate (from melted Belgian chocolate) that we make are winners.

Last year you even brought out a Christmas hamper with products by small businesses. Is this something we can look forward to again this year?

We would love to, hopefully we will have it again this year.

Visit them at 15 Denmark Street Great, Rotunda, Dublin.