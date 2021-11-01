LGBTQ+ families to demonstrate outside Leinster House after Government U-turn on surrogacy bill

On Tuesday, November 2, at 10:45AM, Irish LGBTQ+ families will demonstrate outside Leinster House to express their concerns surrounding the future of the draft Assisted Human Reproduction Bill (AHR). Leading the charge is Irish Families Through Surrogacy with the support of Rosanna Davison, and they will be joined by family members, their children, and representatives from other affected organisations such as LGBT Ireland, Equality for Children, Rainbow Family Equality Network, Irish Gay Dads, NISIG and ILMI.

Those involved have been forced to act after emerging reports suggested that the Government’s draft AHR bill will no longer include any provision for international surrogacy, which would leave hundreds of parents and their children vulnerable and without legal protections. Leaving these protections out of legislation would cause significant damage, as approximately 95% of Irish families who have used surrogacy have done so abroad.

The group will gather outside Leinster House to present a letter to three government representatives: Senator Mary Seery Kearney, Senator Erin McGreehan, and Nease Hourigan TD, which outlines their worries about the impact on LGBTQ+ families, among other things. The document is signed by solicitors, barristers and academics who share these concerns, and the aforementioned officials will pass on the messages to their respective parties.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy say that: “The AHR Bill requires comprehensive provision for international surrogacy and an appropriate route for the establishment of legally recognised, parental relationship for all existing and future children born through surrogacy. This is necessary to protect the welfare and best interests of all Irish children and their families in Ireland.”

The organisation’s chairperson, Ciara Merrigan, added to this statement, and requested “all relevant Ministers to urgently focus all efforts to ensure this legislation is drafted without any further delays”.

CEO of Equality for Children, Ranae von Meding, said: “We are proud to be standing with Irish Families Through Surrogacy, LGBT Ireland, Irish Gay Dads, Independent Living Movement Ireland, the National Infertility and Information Support Group and Rainbow Family Equality Network to peacefully demonstrate outside of Leinster House on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10.45am. It is of critical importance that legislation be drafted urgently to protect all children, especially those born through international surrogacy.

“Together we stand united, all as parents who want the best for our children. Any parent can understand the need to protect your child and we are urging the government to let us do just that. To allow us to protect our children born through donor-assisted human reproduction and surrogacy. Regardless of how a child was conceived or born, they are equally deserving of a legal connection to both of their parents,” she continued.

“Please show your support by attending in person, and if you cannot do so please tweet, share and shout it from the rooftops that ‘no one is equal til we all are.'”

More information on Irish Families Through Surrogacy can be found on Twitter and Instagram.