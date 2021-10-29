7 things to keep you busy in November

Ah, November… that strange interim period between Halloween and Christmas, entirely devoid of any holiday cheer… which is why we’ve decided to put together a list of seven activities to keep you busy ahead of the next holiday season.

1. Listen to Marmalade Row

This at-home audio experience is brought to us by a brand new theatre collective, LemonSoap Productions and it follows a number of neighbour characters over the course of one night.

Featuring queer relationships, multiple queer performers and written by a queer writer, this highly LGBTQ+-friendly piece is free to listen to, but donations are encouraged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemon Soap Productions (@lemonsoapproductions)

2. Check out LGBTQ author, Brendan McDonald

Brendan is the children’s author behind Elephant on the Farm and he’ll be launching his second book, Giraffe in the Trees (set in scenic Glendalough) in the middle of November.

If you’ve got some kids somewhere in your life and want to support a local charity, Giraffe in the Trees could be the perfect Christmas gift, as 20% of the proceeds will go straight to Debra Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McDonald 🐘🦉🚜🐄 (@rashersmcd)

3. Listen to We Don’t Care Though

This new track by Dogtaniaun is an honest, raw inspirational track delivered on a groovy beat.

“Sexual preference should not prohibit your acceptance in your community,” said the artist who uses his platform to speak out about real social issues.

The track is inspired by his own personal experience with discrimination of Black LGBTQ+ people in the music industry, and it’s available to listen to now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogtaniaun (@dogtaniaun)

4. Go to StoneyBanter

This monthly comedy night will be coming to Stoneybatter on November 5th, and will be presented by the queer cabaret duo, Wild Geeze. I mean, need I say more? If you’re looking for some laughs and want to support LGBTQ+ artists, this is the place to be!

5. Read Queer Whispers: gay and lesbian voices of Irish Fiction

Written by Jose Carregal, a lecturer at the University of Huelva, Spain, Queer Whispers is the first comprehensive survey of gay and lesbian-themed fiction in Ireland, from the late 1970’s until today.

It looks at a number of social issues including lesbian invisibility, same-sex parenthood, sexual subcultures, HIV/AIDS and the liberalisation of Ireland, among many others, so it’s more of a thought-provoking read than a light one.

6. Listen to Vacuum

Produced by UK based artist Possessive and written by Jack Rua and Kit Major, Vacuum is a dark and alluring throwback to late 2000’s dance-pop.

“I sort of envisioned myself as this cold, unfeeling creature while trying to form relationships,” says Jack on the theme of the song, which is about feeling empty and unable to connect to people in romance due to past traumas.

Despite the dark theme, Kit Major contributed to the more hopeful ending to the new banger.

“Jack and I have a shared love for wrapping open wounds in glimmer and Pop,” she said. “We all heal from heartbreak differently, and this song is an anthem to breaking down the barriers of love”.

7. Go to Twenty Minutes From Nowhere

Starring Eoin O’Sullivan, this heart-warming show is about love, loss and farming. The story follows O’Sullivan’s character as he searches for companionship after a whole lifetime of obligations to his family farm in County Kerry.

The show runs in Bewley’s Cafe Theatre you can book tickets now.

And that concludes our listicle of things to keep you busy throughout November! Hope you all enjoy and thank for you supporting queer artists and works.