13 queer horror movies you should watch this Halloween

What’s even better than horror movies you ask? Well, it’s simple: queer horror movies.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… No, not Christmas, we are talking about Gay Christmas AKA Halloween. Time to dress up, get spooky, trick or treat and watch as many horror films as you possibly can.

We’ve already got you covered with some ideas and inspiration for costumes, events and even spooky LGBTQ+-themed shows you should binge-watch this Halloween season. Now, only one thing remains: the good old horror movies marathon!

So, without further ado, lock your door, grab a snack, switch off your ouija board and enjoy these queer horror gems we’ve picked for you… Read at your own risk!

The Perfection (2019)

When musical prodigy and star pupil are united by their talents and passion for music, they quickly fall in love but things get twisted real quick! Whatever you’re expecting, prepare to be surprised. If you’re into grizzly visuals and haunting soundtracks, this gripping horror may just be Perfection. See what we did there?

Spiral (2019)

This Shudder original tells the chilling story of a gay couple who move to a small town looking for a quiet place to raise their teenage daughter. Needless to say, things are not as they seem in the picturesque neighbourhood as the couple soon discover. Featuring openly gay actor and reality TV star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Spiral makes for a pretty creepy watch.

Fear Street trilogy (2021)

Based on RL Stine’s novels of the same name, this campy three-part slasher follows teenage lesbian couple Deena and Sam and their friends working to break the ancient curse that has been over their hometown of Shadyside for hundreds of years. The trilogy takes place across three decades, with the first movie set in 1994 and it features jump scares, teenage drama, gore, time travel and a ton of fun… basically all you need on Halloween!

Knife + Heart (2018)

Set in the world of 70’s gay porn, Knife + Heart follows the story of porn producer and director Anne. When her editor and girlfriend Lois breaks up with her, Anne tries to win her back by shooting a more ambitious film with the flamboyant Archibald. After one of her actors is brutally murdered (because of course) however, Anne finds herself tangled in a bizarre investigation that turns her life upside down. This deserves a spot as an absolute queer horror cult.

Stranger by the Lake (2013)

Stranger by the Lake tells the story of Franck and Michel, two gay men who fall in love after meeting on a gay cruising beach in France. After a murder takes place, they both become suspects but decide to continue their passionate and potentially lethal relationship. This dark, erotic award-winning thriller is a must-watch.

Hellbent (2004)

We could not have a list of queer horror movies without including the movie credited for reviving the ‘gay slasher’ genre. Hellbent follows a group of gay friends as they’re stalked on Halloween night by a hunky killer wearing only a mask and spandex – because if you’re gonna kill people you might as well look hot while doing it, right?

Wir Sind Die Nacht (We Are The Night) (2010)

Wir Sind Die Nacht follows the story of an all-female vampire trio from Berlin, Louise, Charlotte and Nora, taking in a fourth member. Sexy, fast-paced and surprisingly deep, touching on themes of love, depression and immortality – this critically acclaimed low-budget German film is definitely a queer horror not to be missed. Also, the soundtrack is kick-ass. Just make sure you watch the subtitled version.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Not a horror in the classic sense but an absolute queer gem packed with iconic songs, sex, gore, and a pretty inspirational life motto in the end – “Don’t dream it, be it”. Over 45 years since its original debut, the Rocky Horror Picture Show still manages to be an absolute cult classic. If you are not re-watching it, are you even celebrating Halloween?

The Craft: Legacy (2020)

Is this the best movie you’ll see this year? Probably not. It is however a fun reboot that pays homage to the classic while expanding on its mythology and introducing openly queer characters. Definitely worth a watch on a rainy Sunday.

The Hunger (1983)

The Hunger tells the story of a love triangle between a doctor who specialises in rapid ageing research and a vampire couple. Sexy, stylish and with an incredible cast (Susan Sarandon, Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie), this cult classing still stands today.

Haute Tension (High Tension) (2003)

This is an absolute WILD ride of a horror and definitely one to be added to your watchlist. Haute Tension follows best friends Marie and Alexia who find themselves relentlessly stalked by a sadistic killer. It’s fast-paced, extremely gory and unpredictable and it will keep you glued to the edge of your seat the entire time. We can’t say much without spoiling the end but be warned: not for the faint-hearted.

Paranorman (2012)

Another absolute gem from Laika Studios, the stop-motion animation studio that brought us Coraline, Kubo and The Two Strings and Missing Link, Paranorman – although not fully a queer movie, is an absolute joy to watch and it features the first openly gay character in a mainstream animated movie.

The film follows Norman, a misunderstood boy with a special gift: he can see and talk to ghosts. When a centuries-old curse is unleashed on his sleepy town he will have to step up and side with a bunch of kids to save the day. Not your average horror movie, this will hit you hard (in a very good way).

Bonus mention:

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2 (1985)

Ok, this is technically not a queer horror movie as there are no openly LGBTQ+ characters but it is, by far, one of the gayest movies ever made. Packed with homoerotic references (the infamous towel spanking murder scene – seriously!), this is one not to be missed.

And that concludes our list, we hope you enjoy it. Stay weird and spooky and have a great Halloween.