11 spooky shows with queer representation to binge-watch this Halloween

As spooky season approaches, we’re getting more and more of an appetite for the creepiest content TV has to offer… so we’ve put together a list of all the shows with queer representation that will keep you awake at night this Halloween.

1. Haunting of Hill House

This spooktacular series on Netflix has storylines from both the past and the present, showing a family struggling to cope with the chilling memories of their former home. If you like old manors and scary soundtracks, this one’s for you!

2. Stranger Things

Yes, of course, this one’s on our list! How could it not be?

With the promise of a fourth season in the making, you can binge the first three seasons of this spooky sci-fi set in a topsy-turvy world that mirrors our own on Netflix.

3. American Horror Story

Also available on Netflix is American Horror Story… need I say more? A whole eight seasons await you and it stars the incomparable Sarah Paulson who can do no wrong as far as we’re concerned. Speaking of whom…

4. Ratched

Despite its colourful set and costume design, I’d say this one falls into the category of eery. But if you loved American Horror Story, this makes the perfect follow-up because it’s from the same creator and also stars Miss Paulson, alongside Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon.

5. True Blood

I mean, it’s vampires. It’s the perfect Halloween watch!

Although this show’s already ended, it’s the perfect time for a re-watch because there’s a reboot in the making.

6. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Yes, we’re still not over the new Sabrina Spellman.

Available on Netflix in four parts, this half-witch is new blood and also a classic.

7. Mindhunter

This one may be stranger than fiction but that’s what makes it even scarier. For anyone who’s into the psychology of murder (we’re not judging you), this show could be your new fave.

8. Riverdale

Is this show a little off-the-wall? Sure, but that’s why we love it. Equal parts campy and creepy, Riverdale comes with some pretty heavy queer storylines including the scariest setting of all, conversion therapy camps, so tread carefully.

9. Locke and Key

With season two set to hit our screens on October 22, this one’s complete with magic, murder and another ancestral manor.

10. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

This spin-off of John Logan‘s dark fantasy series Penny Dreadful is streaming on Showtime and is the perfect marriage of sci-fi and historical fiction.

And finally…

11. Dead to Me

Warning: this one is positively addictive. If you dare, you’ll have the first two seasons polished off in a weekend and you’ll be left wanting more… but the good news is that Netflix is promising another season. The bad news is it can’t come quick enough.

So that completes our guide of spooktacular Halloween shows for 2021. Can you stomach all 11? Let us know!

