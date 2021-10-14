Spooktacular Irish Halloween events to fill your 2021 scary season

Forget Christmas. Halloween is obviously the most wonderful time of the year, and there are a ton of terrifically terrifying events to catch over the whole of October.

What weird and wild things are creeping your way ready to entertain, excite, and downright frighten your tights off? Here’s just a handful of deliciously dreadful treats.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

FARMAPHOBIA

You can’t beat a classic. The incredible Farmaphobia has thankfully returned for the spooky season, and it’s just as fantastic as ever. Rising from the grave at Causey Farm in Kells, Co Meath, this incredible event is running right now all the way up to Halloween night.

If you’ve been before, you’ll know their cornmaze is absolutely killer fun – and that’s before the chainsaws come out! If you want to laugh just as much as you scream, Farmaphobia is completely unmissable.

There are four terrifying zones to conquer including Purge Night, WWII Zombies, Mama’s Murder Maize and our particular top fright tip – CarnEvil.

A guaranteed great night out, no list of Halloween events is complete without Farmaphobia, and it’s a definite addition for any fright fan’s calendar. If you’ve already gone, go again!

NIGHTMARE REALM

Now this is scarily good. Nightmare Realm in Dublin’s RDS is genuinely frightening. We leapt out of our skins at least, oooh let’s see, six times!

This is fright fare at its very best. Each of the three zones look insane, and the fright actors are incredible to behold. Voted World’s Best Halloween Event by Unilad, you’re in for one hell 0f a show with three new gut-wrenching horror experiences – The Church of the Damned, Panic Attack and The Butcher Boys.

Running until Halloween night, you need to do yourself a favour and get your claws on some tickets. Team GCN were almost sweating from nerves, not to mention breathless from rushing through dark corridors chased by god-knows-what. We didn’t stick around for too close a look!

Tens, tens, tens across the board.

IFI HORRORTHON

Ah, the Horrorthon. Where folk the length and breadth of the country converge on the Irish Film Institute for four days of wall-to-wall horror movies. An icon of Ireland’s horror scene, it’s great to see it return to the real world this October as we can gather once more.

Our personal picks of the must-sees would be the fantastically reviewed Antlers, and for those of you with very VERY strong dispositions (we did say very strong) The Sadness is extreme horror fare at its best (worst?)

DEATHDROP

The colossal Rajah O’Hara will be joining a jaw-dropping lineup of drag talent for the smash-hit comedy stage show Deathdrop. And look who’s sharing the stage of The Gaiety Theatre with her – the legendary Willam, Drag Race UK‘s Vineger Strokes and Drag Race Down Under’s Karen From Finance!

Set in 1991, a gaggle of guests gather on the mysterious Tuck Island for a dinner party like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their questionable pasts and hidden secrets. As the ferocious finger pointing and savage speculation begins, one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment we find out who-dunnit!

Catch the crew in the killer comedy/murder mystery from October 26 – 31.

QUEER CABARET: OOKY SPOOKY SPECIAL

Bow Lane Social is the place to be on Thursday October 28 as our very fave non-binary drag entity Avoca Reaction boasts a stellar cast of top drag talent. Avoca will be joined by Ariana Grindr, Ben Panthera, Goblins Goblins Goblins, Enda Danite and Coco Chanel No. 5 and Spicebag’s Sarah Devereux AKA The Dirtbird.

This is an inclusive night where identities and pronouns are upheld and respected. As always, feel free to come in your best drag!

PÚCA FESTIVAL

Running from October 23 – 31, Púca Festival returns to Athboy, Drogheda, Shane and Trim with music, fire, feasting and merriment across Ireland’s Ancient East.

When light turns to dark and the veil between the worlds of the living and the dead thins, the creatures of Samhain, Ireland’s ancient Halloween tradition, come to life. And the organisers invite you to celebrate the Celtic New Year with the spirits of Halloween.

What other Halloween events should the LGBTQ+ community keep their eyes peeled for this October? Let us know!