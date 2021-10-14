Competition: Celebrate Biggest Disco 90's return with a fab stay at the Wren Urban Nest Hotel 

Biggest Disco is back and bigger than ever, hitting the stage of the 3Arena with over a dozen amazing acts on October 23!

And to celebrate, they want to spread the love and offer one fabulous GCN reader the chance to stay at Ireland’s most sustainable hotel.

This rescheduled event will be well worth the wait, delighting the disco divas among us just a day after Ireland opens up to fun again. This night promises to “take you back in time and bring you all the magic you used to experience in your disco days!”

Over the course of the four-hour show, and for one night only, you’ll be transported back to the 90’s to sing along to the likes of Atomic Kitten, Vengaboys, Whigfield and more.

“It will be wall to wall 90’s disco in THE most immersive music experience featuring fancy dress, flash mobs, lots of confetti, fireworks and many more special effects and surprises and of course dancing!” Kathryn Masonry, a PR spokesperson for Big Disco 90’s tells us. Tickets are available here and tickets for the original event are still valid.

If you’re not already convinced that this could be the night to Spice Up Your Life, our good friends at Biggest Disco are offering our lovely readers the chance to stay in a fabulous double room after the show.

They’ve managed to book a luxurious stay at Wren Urban Nest in Dublin 2, one of Dublin’s rare quiet spots, the perfect cap to a disco-filled night.

What are you waiting for? This is your chance to be Livin’ La Vida Loca!

Just answer the question below and you’ll be in with a shot to stay in one of Wren Urban Nest’s 137 stunning rooms in their new eco-friendly building and we are Truly Madly Deeply head over heels in love with their commitment to the environment.

What decade is Biggest Disco celebrating on October 23?

The competition will run until October 21 and then we will announce our lucky winners.

Don’t Speak. Just enter below.

