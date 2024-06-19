Dannii Minogue, David Tennant, Mae Martin among celebrities sharing videos of support for trans youth

Over 40 LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies have joined forces to create video messages for a new Trans+ Solidarity Alliance campaign called Trans Youth Are Loved.

The campaign is co-produced by activist Jude Guaitamacchi (they/them), DIVA Executive Director Nancy Kelley (she/her), and Paramount commissioner Kit Morey (they/them). It promises to “amplify a collective voice of solidarity for trans youth” and “make love the loudest voice.” It further aims to counter transphobic messages, increase trans allyship, and educate cis people about the impact of anti-trans legislation at a time when life-saving gender-affirming healthcare is being withdrawn.

Campaign co-producer Guaitamacchi said: “Our campaign has no political affiliation.” They added: “We are here to offer one clear and simple message, that – trans people are loved – because we believe that they really need to hear it right now.”

Dannii Minogue, David Tennant, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Jessie Ware, and Mae Martin are among the celebrities reminding trans youth that they are loved and respected. They have each created video messages to demonstrate their support and offer a counter-narrative to the negative messages and misinformation circulated by certain news outlets and politicians.

Doctor Who star and trans ally David Tennant, who has previously raised thousands for LGBTQ+ charities by wearing transgender and non-binary badges, joined the campaign, simply saying: “Trans youth are loved.”

British comedian and actor Suzy Eddie Izzard, who knew she was trans by the age of five, said: “Let me assure you, trans youth are loved and have the right to be themselves.”

Dannii Mongue said: “You are loved so much from people near and far from people that you’ve never even met yet. You belong and this is your time to thrive with all of that love being given to you.”

Pride month is an excellent time to remind your trans and non-binary friends, family, neighbours, and colleagues that they are seen, appreciated, and loved. Anyone who wants to participate in the campaign can join in by recording a message of hope and love to trans+ youth and tagging @transpeopleareloved and #TransYouthAreLoved.