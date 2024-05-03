Dannii Minogue says she identifies as queer in emotional I Kissed a Girl episode

While launching the British queer dating show I Kissed a Girl, the glamorous series host, Dannii Minogue, unexpectedly revealed that she identifies as a queer woman.

The 52-year-old Australian singer and actress was previously married to actor Julian McMahon and has publicly dated Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, rugby player Kris Smith, and musician Adrian Newman.

During the series launch, she said: “This is so important. There hasn’t been a show for the girls in the reality gay dating world.”

After some contestants shared that they were attracted to Minogue, she said that she experiences attraction to women, saying: “I identify as queer in a weird way. You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it.”

For the first episode of I Kissed a Girl, airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, ten single contestants will meet in a beautiful Italian Masseria.

Contestants aged 22-28 include a footballer, chef, engineer, and fire-eater. Some women identify as lesbians, while others are queer or bisexual. Many have been in queer relationships before, while some “baby gays” are pursuing a relationship with a woman for the first time.

Upon meeting the contestants, Minogue said: “You girls are so brave and amazing and have brought so much to it. I could never do what you have done. I will always be in awe of what has happened and what we’ve created. I feel so proud. You’re stepping forward, and you’re the first crew of girls representing in this space, and it is big.”

One contestant, Norther Ireland’s Cara Kinney, believes the series will be life-changing for young queer women struggling to figure out their sexualities.

Kinney came out as queer in her twenties, but explained how rural Ireland lacks queer community. She said she grew up in an environment where there was little queer representation, adding: “If there had been a show like this it would have been something I related to.”

All of the contestants will be matched into couples and invited to share a kiss to test their initial chemistry. Following these “kiss-offs,” each contestant will decide whether to stay with the partner they’ve been matched with or pursue someone else. Later in the series, the five additional women will be added to the cast to create drama.

While Dannii Minogue has been described as the show’s matchmaker, she said that she doesn’t actually play the role of Cupid: “I don’t get to do a lot. I think I just drop bombs – and then swan off and try not to trip over my dress.”

I Kissed a Girl follows the highly popular BBC series I Kissed a Boy, which aired in 2023. The 10-episode series will be available on BBC iPlayer from May 5. New episodes will air on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday at 9:00pm.