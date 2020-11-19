Charmed reboot casts J.J. Hawkins as show's first trans character

Actor J.J. Hawkins has been cast in Charmed season 3 as the show’s first trans character.

Trans actor Hawkins will be making his debut into the world of witches as a college student “who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent,” Deadline reports. He has previously appeared in Criminal Minds, All Rise, NCIS, and The Red Line.

The Charmed reboot showrunners shared, “We’re so excited! Welcome to the coven!”

In a historic first for the Charmed universe, Hawkins will be playing a recurring trans character. His role seems to be setting him up as a powerful ally to the Halliwell sisters.

On Twitter, Hawkins responded to some fan speculation around what his role might be by teasing, “The first male witch??”

THE FIRST MALE WITCH??? 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/N59wS0877y — JJ Hawkins (@thejjhawkins) November 18, 2020

Charmed has definitely got a lot of fans excited for what might be coming in season 3. Despite production on the second season reaching an early conclusion in May, the team have now started filming for its next one.

Speaking with TVLine, showrunner Liz Kruger shared, “We think of Episode 19, which became our finale, as the end of the second act. The third act would have been about crescendoing, climaxing all of the stories and then wrapping them up. We had three fantastic scripts that I felt would be very satisfying.”

Co-showrunner Craig Shapiro added, “And will be satisfying. We’re going to shoot those episodes whenever we get back into production for Season 3. We will have a chance to wrap up all of these stories as we intended. It’s just going to be a minute.”

Reboots of hit TV shows continue to be great mediums for introducing new voices and stories into these beloved franchises. Both The Craft and Star Trek: Discovery have introduced exciting trans characters to root for.

One person responded to Hawkins’ role on the show by writing, “It’s the inclusion for me! It’s giving a trans person a role for me! It’s the change come in show business for me! We love to see it!”