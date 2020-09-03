'Star Trek: Discovery' to debut first trans and non-binary characters in series history

The hit sci-fi show Star Trek: Discovery is set to make series history next month with the debut of trans and non-binary characters.

Non-binary actor Blu del Barrio will portray a character in the show who is neither male or female, while trans actor Ian Alexander will similarly play a trans character named Gray.

Alexander has previously worked in Netflix’s The OA and the video game The Last of Us Part II and made history as the first out trans Asian American to act in television.

Alexander’s character, Gray, is described as empathetic and warm, and eager to fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a Trill host. However, things might not go as planned as his life takes an unexpected turn.

Meanwhile, del Barrio will portray Adira, an incredibly intelligent person with self-assurance beyond their years. They will form an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp) and his husband, who also made history by being the series’ first same-sex married couple.

Welcome Blu del Barrio and @ianaIexander to the #StarTrekFamily! They will be playing Adira, Star Trek's first non-binary character, and Gray, Star Trek's first transgender character in #StarTrekDiscovery Season 3. Learn more about Blu in this @glaad Q&A: https://t.co/gd54tVl8p0 pic.twitter.com/WroJ32n7Cp — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) September 2, 2020

Del Barrio was finishing drama school when they auditioned for the role. In an interview with GLAAD, they explained how getting the part has allowed them to open up.

“When I got the call that I’d been cast as Adira, I hadn’t yet told the majority of my friends and family that I was non-binary,” they said. “I knew I wanted to tell my friends and family, so when this happened, it felt like the universe saying ‘go ahead’.”

The Star Trek series has a long history of pushing boundaries and Star Trek: Discovery is no different. Sonequa Martin-Green leads the show and thus became the first black woman to take on that role in the series’ history.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut these trans and non-binary characters in their third season scheduled to begin on October 15 on CBS in the US.