Grandmother comes out to her granddaughter in moving TikTok video

A grandmother opens up to her granddaughter about loving women in a heartwarming TikTok video.

Speaking with her granddaughter during the TikTok video, the grandmother expressed her attraction to women and feeling she had to hide this due to the times she grew up in. She shared, “If I ever got involved with anybody again, it wouldn’t be a man. It would be a woman.”

The grandmother’s story was both moving and humorous as she shared her truth with her granddaughter. At the end, she said, “Well at the moment, all I want to do is survive.”

Since the video went up on TikTok, it has received 108.8K likes and 1674 comments with messages of support and love. One person wrote, “What a beautiful coming out. We must remember with every breath we take how lucky we are to live in places where we can be ourselves.”

Another person shared, “This is such a special moment, it’s never too late for love.”

Over on Twitter, Jack Remmington shared the TikTok video with these kind words, “Well it’s confirmed, we’ve found the cutest woman in the world. Every line is more iconic than the last, and I pray she finds the gorgeous 60-something she’s spent her life longing for.”

Well it’s confirmed, we’ve found the cutest woman in the world. Every line is more iconic than the last, and I pray she finds the gorgeous 60-something she’s spent her life longing for pic.twitter.com/BVXTBFaufc — wap rem x (@jackremmington) September 2, 2020

People responded to the tweet with heartfelt love for the women sharing her truth. One person wrote, “I saw this yesterday and still can’t decide if it makes me happy or sad.”

One response stated, “This lady is an icon.”

Another person expressed, “This is so pure and lovely!! Wishing the best of luck, love and health to this total poppet!”

The grandmother sharing her love for women on TikTok highlights that it is never too late to come out. In recent years, many older LGBT+ people have been opening up and speaking about their experience.