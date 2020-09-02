Take the LGBTI+ Life In Lockdown Survey to help changemakers understand the impact COVID-19 restrictions on LGBT+ lives in Ireland

LGBT Ireland, the national support service for Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Intersex people and their families and friends has launched the LGBTI+ Life in Lockdown Snapshot Survey to ascertain how the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the lives of LGBT+ people in Ireland.
The LGBTI+ Life in Lockdown Snapshot Survey is anonymous and aims to understand how the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the mental and physical well being of the LGBT+ community.
CEO Paula Fagan said: “COVID-19, and the measures taken to address it, have serious implications for the mental health of LGBTI+ people living in Ireland. Social isolation, economic uncertainty, and increased anxiety all exacerbate the inequalities and discrimination already faced by marginalised people within the LGBTI+ community”
The survey will take about 10 – 15 minutes to complete, and will close on September 30, 2020. All data will be collected in compliance with GDPR, answers will be anonymous and confidential and will not be linked to any other details provided. To thank you, our friends at Dublin Google LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group are offering you a chance to win a pair of Google Pixel Buds Bluetooth earphones worth €195.
The findings will be shared with politicians, policymakers, and the media to ensure that all respondents from across the country have their voice heard and will be used to inform the future development of LGBT Ireland’s services.
In June, findings from a national survey, conducted by BeLonG To Youth Services which focuses on wellbeing during lockdown, revealed that 93% of LGBT+ youth are struggling with anxiety, stress or depression during COVID-19.
Some 42% of respondents said they were not fully accepted in their home environments due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, with 53% of LGBT+ young people surveyed indicating their home environment is not a good place to be during COVID-19 restrictions.
Take the LGBT Ireland survey here to make sure your voice heard.
