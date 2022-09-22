Cheeky contest is looking for internet's Best Ass

Squirt.org, the internet’s “hottest hook-up site,” is on the hunt for the perfect peach. Yes, it’s that time of year again for Squirt.org’s Best Ass competition! Even though the nomination period ended on September 14, the site is still looking for people to get involved with the voting.

Members of the site have until September 25 to get their say. Sign up to the site for free and pick who you think has the most booty-iful ass (See what I did there?)

Now that we have the nominees, Squirt.org is moving on to individual, regional voting rounds worldwide. In the final week, all of the best behinds will be pitted against each other – only one bottom can be on top!

The lucky winner with the finest caboose will be given a hefty $500. As well as that, site membership, other cash prizes and jockstraps are all up for grabs. So, who will you be voting for? (I’m ass-kin for a friend)

Squirt.org has been running its Best Ass competition for the last eight years, finding the most dashing of derrières since 2014. Remember, you have until September 25 to vote for the Squirt.org Best Ass of 2022!

About Squirt.org

Squirt.org is the internet’s best hook-up site for men looking for men. It was founded in 1999 by Pink Triangle Press and since then, it has grown into the world’s largest sex-positive community for men.

Members of the site can find cruising spots in their area, as well as contact each other through text and video chat. You can even read some erotic stories (like Ass-lice in Wonderland – anyone?) and sift through the profiles of guys in your area. It’s free to sign up, and you can access the site’s mobile app right from your browser – no download needed!