New glittering queer night The Cheek hits Dublin this Saturday

The Cheek – an all-new club night for the gays, theys and curious babes is coming to Dublin City this Saturday, September 24 at The Wiley Fox.

The Cheek celebrates the art of drag along with pop, house and techno music in an inclusive non-judgmental space. The lineup of the night features previous GCN cover girl, Viola Gayvis, the queen who lives a Mugler lifestyle on a Penneys budget, Coco Ri and DJ icons, JUBE and RÍ.

Dublin-based DJ RÍ, who this year has played on stages such as Mother’s Pride Block Party and Electric Picnic, tells us more about the concept and vision for the night along with what to expect:

“It was nearly gonna be called The Nerve but the The Cheek sounded so much more Dublin and when I realised that, there was no going back. Also, I knew I’d have fun coming up with arse-related puns and artwork for its promotion.

“The Cheek is a bit of a Frankenstein! Since restrictions were lifted last year, I’ve been lucky to play at all sorts of parties, experiment with lots of sounds and get connected with so many talented folks. So the night is my way of bringing all those bits together into this big, lovely hot mess.”

“It’s gonna run as a hybrid between a drag show and a dance party. Instead of the music stopping, the DJs are gonna mix in and out of the drag queen’s lip-sync numbers. It’s a challenging but really fierce format for a show and one that I personally haven’t done often so I’m dead excited.”

DJ RÍ continued, “Besides playing a ton of queer bops across the genres of house, pop and techno we’ll also be bringing a focus to homegrown talent by spinning tunes from Ireland’s most exciting acts. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Over on The Cheek’s Eventbrite page, RÍ writes more on the values and policies of the night:

“The Cheek is queer led but not queer exclusive – everyone is welcome to come and dance, have fun and get your sweat on including curious babes and allies.

“We aim to support the push for further diversity in Dublin’s nightlife scene by showcasing under-represented talent such as BIPOC, female, non-binary and LGBTQ+ acts.

“The night runs under a zero-tolerance policy regarding homophobia, transphobia, racism, sexism, non-consensual activity and discrimination of any kind. Be sound, be supportive and get your camp on!”

Tickets for The Cheek, Saturday, September 24 at The Wiley Fox, Dublin are on sale now. Tickets will also be available at the door. Be sure to keep up to date with The Cheek on Instagram.

This is an over 18s event/R.O.A.R. Our venue is wheelchair accessible and will have an accessible bathroom. Support workers/carers can come along for free. If you have any questions related to access requirements please email us at [email protected] and we’ll do our best to accommodate your needs!