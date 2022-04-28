Mother announces fabulous hosts for the Pride Block Party

The Mother team have today announced details of their hosts for the Pride Block Party weekend and we are very excited! The Queen of Ireland, chart-topping podcast hosts, PJ and Kevin from I’m Grand Mam will take to the main stage on Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 26th and the hilarious Shane Daniel Byrne will be the host with the most on the Clarke Square Stage both days.

Taking place across Pride weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 25th and 26th the Mother Pride Block Party is back with a bang for a full weekend of celebrations! Headliners include Anitta, Rina Sawayama, Peaches and Blu Hydrangea. Saturday day tickets are fully sold out but we’re in luck as there as still weekend tickets and day tickets for Sunday still available.

On Saturday, June 25th, the superstars Kevin and PJ from I’m Grand Mam podcast will take to the main stage.

With millions of podcast listens from 23 countries around the world, and 22 sell-out shows on a national tour of Ireland across 7 venues people can’t get enough of Kevin and PJ!

Kevin and PJ are two Irish mammy’s boys from Cork who are always up for a skit. They co-host the chart-topping podcast I’m Grand Mam and are also known for their uplifting social posts. The lads are praised for putting a smile on people’s faces, curing ex-pats of their homesickness and helping LGBTQ+ people celebrate their queerness.

The Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss will host the main stage on Sunday, June 26th and we’re already excited about getting to spend our post Pride Sunday with drag royalty.

Hosting the stage in the splendid Clarke Square on both Saturday and Sunday is the wonderful Shane Daniel Byrne!

Shane Daniel Byrne is a writer, actor, MC and award-winning stand-up comedian. He sold out his first solo show “Shane Daniel Byrne LIVE in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre. 2022 has seen him headlining some of the big comedy clubs in Dublin as well as special guest spots on Tony Cantwell National Tour and even supporting one of his comedy heroes David O’ Doherty.

After a decade of working as an actor and theatre-maker, he tried his hand at stand-up and hasn’t looked back since. Also, in the depths of the pandemic, Shane hosted a digital comedy fundraiser for GCN called Lockdown LOLZ! We adore him!

Also, if you’re not already following him on Instagram, get it together. He has gained a following of over 30,000 on Instagram with his sketches being viewed over a million times!

After three years without a Pride party, it’s only right that the good folx at Mother would provide us with an all weekend queer takeover in the capital and this lineup of hosts adds more queer fabulosity to proceedings!

Get your Weekend Tickets and Sunday day tickets online here.