Tyra Banks to produce a show about Teenage Drag Queens

You may know her from her hit reality television series ‘America’s Next Top Model’ or her iconic 2000 movie ‘Life Size’ where she plays a doll who comes to life (iconic) but did you know that Tyra Banks is going to produce a new reality show about teenage drag queens?

She is set to executive produce Generation Drag for the Discovery+ streaming platform.

The series will follow five teenage drag contestants and their families as they prepare for the biggest performance at Dragutante.

Feeling fierce and free! 🌈 In a new series from executive producer Tyra Banks, teens and their families share stories of expression and acceptance. #GenerationDrag drops June 1 on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/554jKmpxag — TLC Network (@TLC) April 26, 2022

Dragutante is a “non-profit which hosts an annual event to provide a platform for young LGBTQIA+ artists to fully realise their self-expression on stage.”

Throughout the show, Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela will be filmed as they prepare for the event as well as give “an intimate look at the lives of these families as they courageously support their kids who are navigating their true identities.”

The press release for the show explores each teenage drag contestant and their story “A three-year veteran of Dragutante since his mother conceptualised the event, Jameson relishes in performing as ‘Ophelia Peaches,’ but this year brings a desire to lyrically express his hurt emotions of not being accepted by certain family members by performing an original song.”

“Noah, who performs as ‘Poptart,’ is a trans female teen exploring her first romantic relationship. Although her parents have accepted her transition, there are still tough conversations to be had about her true self.”

“Vinny, who is a perfectionist and was born to perform, struggles with his ‘Vinessa Shimmer’ choreography and stresses he won’t be able to execute a flawless cartwheel in his new platforms on stage.

“Having difficulty connecting with peers in his hometown, Bailey is filled with anticipation to finally meet other teens with the same passion. His drag persona, ‘Nemo,’ gives him the confidence to open up and make new friends.”

“Although Nabela is looking forward to bringing her ‘DunkaShay Monroe’ to a larger audience, she still longs for the acceptance of her maternal grandmother who she fears may never accept her.”

Tyra Banks recently spoke about the show saying “I have such admiration and respect for these teens. They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them,”

She followed up on this saying “These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honoured to share their stories. I can’t wait for these popping personalities to show their fierceness to the world.”

All six episodes will premiere on June 1 and we couldn’t be more excited about it!