Chile’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates as Gabriel Boric wins presidential election

On Sunday, December 19, Chile’s LGBTQ+ community celebrated as Gabriel Boric won the country’s second-round presidential election. The left-wing politician beat out his right-wing political opponent, José Antonio Kast, with 56 percent of the vote going in his favour.

Being just 35 years-old, the politician made history as the country’s youngest-ever presidential elect, and he will be sworn into power on March 11, 2022.

Gabriel Boric winning the election promises hope for queer people, as he has committed to being “the president of all Chileans”. During his campaign, he petitioned in favour of addressing LGBTQ+ issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and abortion rules, along with promising to improve inclusivity.

Qué linda celebración la de ayer, qué lindo comienzo de un nuevo ciclo. Cuando nos unimos, con esperanza y sin miedo, todo avanza mejor. Seguimos! 📸 @fotoencampana pic.twitter.com/dNn6Nj0by7 — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) December 20, 2021

Speaking after his triumphant win, Boric said: “Men and women of Chile, I accept this mandate humbly and with tremendous sense of responsibility because we are standing on the shoulders of giants.

“I know that the future of our country will be at stake next year. That is why I want to promise you that I will be a president who will take care of democracy and not jeopardise it, a president who listens more than he speaks, who seeks unity, who looks after people’s daily needs, and who fights hard against the privileges of the few and who works every day for Chilean families.”

Boric’s election has been largely welcomed, especially in the queer community, with Movilh, a Chilean LGBTQ+ rights group tweeting: “Chile has spoken. Congratulations president Gabriel Boric. Democracy, equality, justice and non-discrimination advances.”

Chile ya habló. Felicitaciones presidente @gabrielboric. 👏👏👏🏳️‍⚧️🌈🇨🇱 Avanza la democracia, la igualdad, la justicia y la no discriminación #EleccionesChile2021 #BoricPresidente. pic.twitter.com/cR3wu5kg8g — Movilh Chile (@Movilh) December 19, 2021

Emilia Schnieder, who made history as the country’s first openly transgender elected official, expressed her support for Borics, saying: “Hope always defeats fear.”

La esperanza siempre le gana al miedo. Vamos que necesitaremos la misma organización y compromiso que mostramos esta segunda vuelta para defender un gobierno transformador ❤️🌳✊🏻 #BoricPresidente — Emilia Schneider (@emischneiderv) December 19, 2021

The election of Gabriel Boric comes within the same month that Chile legalised marriage and adoption for same-sex couples. On December 7, lawmakers voted in an overwhelming majority to approve the legislative change.