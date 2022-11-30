Heartthrobs Chris and Scott Evans pair up in support of LGBTQ+ charity

Chris and Scott Evans, better known as the world’s hottest two-man Gay Straight Alliance, have teamed up to spread the word about the It Gets Better Project, an internet-based LGBTQ+ charity, this Giving Tuesday.

Many fans of the Evans brothers know that Scott is openly gay and has often posted online about the massive support he receives from his successful sibling Chris, who is widely known for his role as Captain America. It is no surprise to see the two get together and help better the lives of LGBTQ+ youth through charity.

The Tuesday after American Thanksgiving day is known as Giving Tuesday where many people urge others to give their time and donations to various charitable causes across the globe. The duo released a statement on the It Gets Better website on why they believe people should donate to the charity.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen LGBTQ+ youth targeted at an alarming rate. More than 300 bills have been introduced around the country aiming to strip LGBTQ+ kids of their basic rights” expressed the stars. “Less than two weeks ago when five people were killed and 19 more injured in a shooting in Club Q in Colorado Springs, several lawmakers responded with their typical thoughts and prayers.”

“This is the time to step up and be an ally — to ensure LGBTQ+ young people are surrounded by a community that supports and uplifts them unconditionally,” emphasised the actors.

The pair then go on to explain the amazing work that the It Gets Better Project does for the global LGBTQ+ community, “The It Gets Better Project uses media, storytelling, and educational resources to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ around the globe. Their work is helping to equip kids with the skills to make their communities better, counter negativity, and stand up against bigotry. And the It Gets Better Project isn’t just doing this life-saving work in the United States. Its global affiliate program is working on behalf of LGBTQ+ in 19 countries worldwide.”

The It Gets Better Project was established by Dan Savage and his husband Terry Miller in 2010 when 70,000 celebrities and people online shared their stories to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people uttering the same three words, ‘it gets better’. More than 10 years since its beginnings, it now reaches millions of young LGBTQ+ people worldwide and connects with like-minded organisations.

Chris and Scott Evans finish their statement by addressing LGBTQ+ allies, saying: “We know there are a ton of worthy causes you can support on #GivingTuesday, but we’re encouraging you to make an investment in LGBTQ+ youth today. Join us in helping the It Gets Better Project to raise $20K by midnight. These kids are the future, and with your support, their future can look bright.”