WATCH: Heartwarming Norwegian Christmas ad celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ+ love 

Posten, the Norwegian postal service has released its much anticipated Christmas ad and it’s an absolute winner.

Two years ago the company began releasing Christmas ads by Norwegian ad agency POL, which have quickly become a Christmas favourite. And they’re not afraid of a bit of controversy, featuring stories such as Santa visiting a psychiatrist or questioning the immaculate conception.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Posten Norge's (Norwegian postal service) Christmas-themed ad film is adequately scandalous. All three conceived by the Norwegian agency POL.

2019: A scandalous spin to 'immaculate conception'/'virgin Mary'. No protests, threats, withdrawals. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/qVIdJ99OA4 — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) November 23, 2021

And this year’s contribution, *spoiler alert* which shows Santa having a gay kiss, doesn’t fail to hit the mark.

The ad has been received favourably. Oda Rygh, a spokesperson for the Norwegian LGBTQ+ organisation FRI, explained to Kampanje, a marketing magazine, “For many of us, Christmas is a time we spend with those we love, and it’s nice to see Norway Post show that love belongs to everyone, regardless of orientation, age, or whether you live at the North Pole.”

The four-minute-long ad, titled When Harry Met Santa, is more like a short film and certainly spreads seasonal love.

It opens with Harry being startled in the middle of the night by a noise in the next room. When he goes into the room, he sees Santa and the two share a prolonged look.

The story plays out over the next few years as Harry and Santa spend fleeting moments together but each visit feels shorter and shorter.

In one visit Santa leaves by saying, “I’ve got many gifts to deliver. I’ll be back next year. Do I look nice?”

In the final scene, as Harry waits for his annual Christmas Eve rendezvous, the doorbell rings and he is greeted by a postperson delivering his presents. When he returns to the living room he finds Santa waiting for him.

Santa explains that he has gotten help from Posten to deliver the presents that year and that he can spend more time with Harry as the two men finally kiss.

The ad closes with the caption “In 2022, it will be 50 years since it became legal to love whomever you want in Norway.”