Irish LGBTQ+ short film The Weight of Time wins awards globally

Rodrigo Ternevoy is the creative mastermind behind the Irish LGBTQ+ short, The Weight of Time. Ternevoy not only wrote and produced this Phoenix Artz production, but he also starred in it as one half of the ill-fated couple whose love story is told through this short.

A tale of love and forgiveness, The Weight of Time tells the story of Felipe and Jason, a multi-cultured couple who have been separated for two years after Jason was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. When he is finally released, Jason heads to his parents’ home, instead of reuniting with his beloved partner.

“For a while, I really wanted to create something where I could explore diversity, cultural differences and justice. The Weight of Time combined all of that for me,” actor and filmmaker Rodrigo Ternevoy told GCN.

“I decided to really go for it. I wrote it, produced and acted in it along Cormac Ó Broin who plays Jason in the movie. We also had IFTA nominee Ally Ni Chiarain playing Teresa and Pat Nolan as Michael. I couldn’t be happier with the cast; they all did an amazing job.”

Ternevoy, who is also well-known for his role as Christiano San Martin in Fair City, told us about his inspiration for this 12-minute short.

“The inspiration came to me after I heard of a few cases of attacks throughout Dublin City lately, where young teenagers were targeting food delivery people around the city,” he tells us.

“Unfortunately, in one of these attacks, a person was killed. That particular case caught my attention and after reading a lot about it I decided to write The Weight of Time, which isn’t quite about that case but somehow it explores how one bad move, that one action no one can rewind, can and will affect a lot of lives for good.”

The Weight of Time is a film that deals with the theme of time, not only in its narrative but also in its editing. Ternevoy goes on to tell us a little bit about how that theme wound up so intertwined in his film.

“I was also lucky to be able to work with the amazing director Noel Brady… He helped me to create this concept of time throughout the movie,” the Fair City star explains.

“A 12-minute film isn’t much time to make the audience like or dislike a character, fall in love with someone’s journey, path and so on… but the use of flashbacks, in my opinion, if done properly, can help the audience to see and feel stronger about those characters and the storyline itself.”

The Weight of Time is currently doing the festival circuit, screening in countries such as Hong Kong, Holland, Canada, USA Greece and more. So far, it’s already won Best LGBTQ short-film in Greece, an Award of Excellence in Los Angeles and received an Honourable Mention at the Underground International Film Festival in Dublin.

We couldn’t be more excited that The Weight of Time is going to screen in HONG KONG, ROTTERDAM, CANADA and DUBLIN.

🎥☺️🌈🎞❤️🍿

THANK YOU cast and crew, you all rock!!!

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️#theweightoftime #faircity #lgbtqmovie pic.twitter.com/f2bnoimgI5 — Rodrigo Ternevoy (@RodrigoTernevoy) October 1, 2021

At the moment, it’s not available to be viewed publicly, but Ternevoy assures us he will release it at some stage in the future. As for Ternevoy himself, he’s being kept very busy by Fair City but, ever the creative, he already has another project in the works.

“I also wrote another short film which I am planning to shoot at the beginning of 2022 if everything goes according to plan,” he says.

I’m so happy to hear The Weight of Time picked up Best LGBTQ Short Film Award in Greece at the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

Onwards and upwards 🎥🌈❤️

…#Thessalonikifilmfestival #theweightoftime #faircity #shortfilm #lgbtqfilm pic.twitter.com/ZhtWkN3FV9 — Rodrigo Ternevoy (@RodrigoTernevoy) August 30, 2021

In the meantime though, you can check out the miniseries he created on his Instagram during one of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“I interviewed Irish celebrities over a drink,” he tells us about his series What’s In Your Mug?. “It was good fun and it’s all saved under my IGTV if people want to have a laugh.”