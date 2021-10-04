Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride to host Pride at Work event for National Coming Out Day

This coming October 11 is recognised as National Coming Out Day, so to honour the occasion, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride will host a very special, free to attend, Pride at Work event.

The informative online session will discuss the future of work and LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The organisers describe “As thousands of workers are beginning to return to the office, we discuss the effect of hybrid working models on diversity and inclusion at work, what the future of the office will look like, and what challenges and opportunities there are to support employees being ‘Out’ at work.”

So what can you expect from the online event? Logging in at 3pm, the session will begin with a welcome from the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman. This will be followed with a review of the year, a look back at Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride 2021 and more information about Dublin Pride’s community support initiatives.

Following this, there will be a panel discussion looking at the future of work and LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The panel will consist of Paula Fagan (the CEO of LGBT Ireland), Fionnuala O’Buachalla (the Senior Director and Head of Tenant Representation at JLL Ireland) and Joachim van der Worp (a Team Manager at Indeed and the Dublin Chapter Lead for iPride at Indeed).

Bringing the event to a close, with Dublin Pride’s Winter Pride season just around the corner, the team will fill you in on their plans for the remainder of the year as well as sharing some tidbits on what you can look forward to at Dublin Pride 2022.

While the event is free, registration in advance is recommended. You can book your free ticket for the Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride event Pride at Work: Coming Out and Coming Back here.