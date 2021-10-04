Dublin Festival of History to explore Irish LGBTQ+ lives

This coming Sunday October 10, the Dublin Festival of History will hold an unmissable in-person and live-streamed event for anyone interested in Ireland’s LGBTQ+ history led by a panel of experts in their respective fields.

Titled LGBTQ+ and Public History, it describes how across the island of Ireland, much work has been done to collect and share the stories of LGBTQ+ lives. This panel brings together practitioners who have worked on LGBTQ+ in public history to discuss their work – from grassroots projects to archives and museums.

While Dublin Festival of History events are free, bookings need to be made in advance, which you can find out more on below.

Making up the panel will be:

Chairperson Sara R Phillips, a trans activist working globally. Sara has been involved with trans activism for over 25 years and is the founder, researcher and archivist of the Irish Trans Archive. Sara was one of the lead negotiators to the Gender Recognition Act 2015. She was honoured as Dublin LGBTQ Pride Grand Marshall in 2018.

Dr Richard O’Leary, a Visiting Scholar in History at Queen’s University Belfast and professional storyteller. He was the Coordinator of the Northern Ireland LGBT Heritage Project until May 2021 and has decades of experience as a gay activist and as an academic, but in recent years he has focused on sharing stories of LGBTQ+ history through live oral performance storytelling.

Dr Maurice J Casey, the Historian in Residence at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs. He is the curator of Out in the World: Ireland’s LGBTQ+ Diaspora, an exhibition running until December 2021 at EPIC in the CHQ building in Dublin.

Kate Drinane, a part of the Education Team at the National Gallery of Ireland for eight years. She has introduced and developed LGBTQ+ programming at the gallery, including the management of OUTing the Past : Festival of LGBT History in Dublin 2019. She is the co-founder of the Queer Culture Ireland.

Visit Eventbrite here to book your tickets for the in-person and live-streamed event.