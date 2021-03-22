Activist Kieran Rose opens OUTing the Past 2021 with talk on LGBTQ+ rights movement in Ireland

Legendary queer activist Kieran Rose and scholar Dr Patrick McDonagh are launching OUTing the Past 2021 with a fascinating discussion exploring the immense history behind the LGBTQ+ rights movement in Ireland.

From March 22 to 28, OUTing the Past makes its grand digital return for 2021 with an epic lineup covering fashion activism, queering national myths, drag story time, and so much more. At 3pm on Monday, March 22, Rose will be kicking things off by sharing his insights into the history of LGBTQ+ activism in Ireland from the 1970’s to early 1990’s.

OUTing the Past: The International Festival of LGBT History gets underway today at 3pm. Find the full schedule of free events here: https://t.co/cF7dT4Txfe This festival is brought to you by the National Gallery, @NMIreland & @OPWKilmainham, with the support of @DeptCulturelRL. pic.twitter.com/ksflyVd486 — National Gallery of Ireland (@NGIreland) March 22, 2021

Rose has been instrumental in advancing LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland for nearly 50 years. He previously worked alongside the Cork Gay Collective in the 1980’s, lobbied for the 1993 Criminal Law Amendment Act that finally decriminalised sexual activity between men in the Republic of Ireland, and fought for the introduction of the Civil Partnership Act in 2010.

On the event page, it quotes Rose speaking at the 1993 Pride celebrations following the decriminalisation of sexual activity between men: “This is a great achievement for Irish society and its lesbian and gay community. Today we can be here, proud to be Irish citizens and proud to be lesbians and gays.”

In this in-depth interview, Rose will be speaking to Dr McDonagh about growing up in Ireland during the 1950’s/’60s, the queer subculture in ’70s Cork, and his journey to becoming an LGBTQ+ rights activist.

What a setting for a chat with @kieranarose about his role in advancing LGBT+ rights in Ireland. The interview will be released on Monday, 22 March, at 15:00. Further details available here: https://t.co/ZMfGCdWvQ2 @OTPFest @NGIreland @OPWKilmainham @NMIreland @QueerCultureIre pic.twitter.com/ba7GR0Lesk — Dr Patrick McDonagh (@patmcdonagh123) March 20, 2021

Building on such a strong start, OUTing the Past 2021 definitely keeps the momentum up with artist and art historian Aoife Convery’s unmissable discussion about asexual representation in art as well as an online talk speaking about researching the history of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ diaspora. There’s truly an event for everyone, covering a wide range of groundbreaking queer topics that look back to pave the way forward.

Join me on Thurs for a talk about researching Ireland's LGBTQ+ diaspora in the early 20th century. I will be talking about reincarnation, 1930s avant-garde cinema, a US President's grandson, Oscar Wilde's niece, Civil War Kerry and a Dublin party in 1937 https://t.co/TA57dL4vYH https://t.co/N5netmim17 — Maurice J Casey (@MauriceJCasey) March 22, 2021

To end off an exceptional six days, the incredible Sara R Phillips will deliver a talk titled ‘It’s What You Wear’, examining the role of clothing within the trans community over the past 200 years. She will share her own personal story as well as diving into the Irish Trans Archive.

For the full lineup of OUTing the Past 2021, follow this link.