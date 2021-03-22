Learn how to add your queer Irish history to the archive during the live launch of 'Queer-in-Progress. Timeline: Online Archive'

To mark the official launch of the QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE: ONLINE ARCHIVE, we have teamed up with Project Arts Centre to bring you an exciting In & Out special.

Hosted by artist/researcher Hannah Tiernan, the live broadcast will highlight some of the features of the timeline as well as introducing their open call, inviting you to write your own history into the timeline.

Guests on the night will include writer, actor and activist Noelle Brown; film editor and director Cara Holmes; Sara R Phillips, founder of the Irish Trans Archive; GCN’s own Lisa Connell; plus more to be announced. The event will be broadcast live on GCN’s Facebook and YouTube from 7.00 pm GMT.

The QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE: ONLINE ARCHIVE aims to map and explore expanded Irish LGBTQ+ histories. Initiated by Lívia Páldi, former Curator of Visual Arts at Project Arts Centre, QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE was first introduced in March 2020 as the second chapter in the ACTIVE ARCHIVE – SLOW INSTITUTION (2017 – 2020); an extensive research initiative aimed at delving into Project Art Centre’s 50+ year history.

The initiative began by picking up on research into the history of the LGBTQ+ theatre of Project Arts Centre conducted by Hannah Tiernan (MFA, NCAD). For the QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE, she went on to collate material from GCN (Gay Community News) and IQA (Irish Queer Archives), focusing on lesbian, feminist, female-identified, bi, trans and HIV/AIDS histories of the 80s and 90s.

The QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE display launched in Project Art Centre’s gallery on March 6 2020. Alongside the research, the display hosted one of the Irish Names Quilts and an accompanying video of the Names Project founder Mary Shannon discussing some of the quilts. The display also featured several documentary and artistic videos by Caroline Campbell, Linda Cullen, Cara Holmes and Sonya Mulligan, as well as audio recordings from the Dublin Lesbian Line 40th Anniversary event.

The display was intended to prompt people to bring their own stories and histories to the timeline, creating a dialogue around the need/desire to document and archive our histories. Questioning who authors these narratives and exploring why some become dominant while others are relegated to folklore.

With the QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE: ONLINE ARCHIVE, they seek to continue this conversation. The entries on the timeline are intended to act as prompts, highlighting events, signposting organisations and pinpointing interventions in Irish lesbian, feminist, female-identified, trans, bi, and HIV/AIDS histories. They invite you to explore and challenge these narratives and contribute your own telling.

The live launch of QUEER-IN-PROGRESS. TIMELINE: ONLINE ARCHIVE will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 7 pm on GCN’s Facebook and YouTube.

If you would like to support GCN, text “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4*