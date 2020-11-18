National Women's Council of Ireland shares message of solidarity with trans community

National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) are sharing moving messages of solidarity with the trans community across their social media accounts to commemorate Trans Awareness Week 2020.

During the month of November, communities commemorate Trans Awareness Week in the lead up to Trans Day of Remembrance (TDoR), which memorialises victims of transphobic violence. Among numerous heartwarming tributes for this global occasion, Dublin raised the trans flag outside City Hall and support services in Ireland are sharing powerful messages of solidarity.

NWCI are encouraging people to show their solidarity with the trans community by sharing words of support. On their social media accounts, they wrote, “Transgender Awareness Week runs every year from 13th-19th November and helps to raise visibility about transgender people and address issues members of the community face. We believe it is crucial for women’s organisations to stand in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who are affected by many of the same systems of oppression and structures that undermine women’s rights and women’s equality.”

We stand in solidarity with transgender women and all transgender people around the world against transphobia, as we mark Transgender Awareness Week. RT to show your support. #TransAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/w9TehB85kh — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) November 18, 2020

“We are delighted to work with our members, BelonG To and TENI to advance the rights, inclusion and wellbeing of trans and non-binary people, in particular trans women,” NWCI further expressed.

On November 13, trans activist Sara R Phillips joined the National Women’s Council of Ireland as one of their new board members along with Dr Norah Burns, Emilia Marchelewsk, and Sarah Monaghan. Her inclusion has been met with widespread celebration and excitement.

Congratulations and a very warm welcome to our additional new Board Members: Dr. Norah Burns, @iwla_ie Sara Philips, @TENI_Tweets Emilia Marchelewsk, @CairdeIreland Sarah Monaghan, @freesafelegal — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) November 13, 2020

CEO of TENI Éirénne Carroll shared on Twitter, “I have been amazed at the work of inclusion Sara R Phillips has carried out for women across Ireland. Feminism is intersectional, and her advocacy for women, trans people, and intersex people is amazing. Well done, the NWCI will benefit from you work, passion, and heart.”

This Is Me trans healthcare campaign founder Noah Halpin wrote, “What incredible news! Absolutely thrilled for Sara R Phillips! And very proud of her! If she brings even a fraction of what she’s brought to the trans community, the NWCI are in for a treat!”