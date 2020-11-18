WATCH: Queer cowboys find love and the holiday spirit in Dashing in December trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming rom-com Dashing in December delivers on queer cowboys, feel good scenes, and Christmas delights.

It’s beginning to look a lot like an LGBTQ+ Christmas with a growing lineup of queer rom-coms scheduled for release. Joining the Happiest Season in most anticipated queer holiday movies, Dashing in December gallops into the scene.

Queer cowboys continue their rise among pop culture with singers such as singer Orville Peck growing in popularity, which makes this the perfect time for a holiday feel good movie set on a ranch. Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace and Peter Porte, Dashing in December follows a New York businessman who falls for the gruff ranch hand after returning to his rural roots for Christmas.

On Twitter, Juan Pablo Di Pace voiced his excitement to be starring in the film, “So proud to be part of the Inclusive Christmas Revolution!”

In a press release, Paramount’s head of original movies and limited series, Meghan Hooper, expressed, “This feel-good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one.”

Plus if that wasn’t enough holiday cheer, the film will be debuting thee original Christmas songs. A contributor to the sound track, Cody Belew, shared, “Some songs take months to materialise and sometimes a song will just write itself, which is exactly what happened with ‘Hang Your Hat On My Christmas Tree’.

“I wanted to write a Christmas song that had a little bit of all our favourites sprinkled into the recipe. That way, it would feel like a classic even though it’s brand new. If you’re reminded of your favourite holiday memories or if you’re living new ones while this song is playing, then I’ll have done my job,” Belew further stated.

Dashing in December will premiere on December 13 on Paramount Network, Logo, Pop and TV Land. Check out the trailer below.