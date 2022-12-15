Annual Christmas appeal returns to Pantibar in aid of East Wall community

Beloved drag queen Panti Bliss in partnership with Buzz O'Neill is giving back again this Christmas by hosting the annual gift collection in Pantibar.

Events . Written by Elliott Salmon.

An image of Panti Bliss.
Image: via Instagram @pantibliss

Panti Bliss and Buzz O’Neill are hosting their annual charity Christmas Appeal in Pantibar, this year in aid of East Wall Here For All. The Queen of Ireland took to Twitter on December 14 to announce the news.

East Wall Here For All is “a community group embodying solidarity and allyship with new members of the East Wall community.” Established in December of this year, the charity aims to welcome new residents into the inner city area in Dublin, and provide them with practical support.

“It is not a political organisation nor a lobby group, and takes guidance from Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI) and Refugee and Migrant Solidarity Ireland (RAMSI) “to ensure best practice in its community outreach efforts”. 

Items requested have been split into three categories listed below:

  • Babies and Children: Formula Milk, Nappies (from Newborn up), Wipes, Powder, Creams, Coats/Warm Clothing, Warm Pajamas, Baby Bottles and Blankets
  • Practical Items: Extension Leads, Kettles, Hot Water Bottles and Blankets
  • Men and Women: Coats/Warm Clothing, Warm Pajamas, All Toiletries, New Socks, Hats, Scarves and Gloves

The drop-off point for these much-needed items will of course be in Pantibar on Capel Street, this Saturday, December 17 from 4pm to 7pm.

This fantastic charity initiative in Pantibar comes as the beloved queen prepares to take the Dancing With The Stars stage by storm as the first-ever drag artist to compete in the Irish version of the show.

She will be partnered with a male professional, and because Rory O’Neill is the mind behind the iconic persona, they will be the first same-sex pairing to team up for the full duration of the competition.

Panti expressed her excitement to join the show on Twitter saying “I feel really privileged to be part of the first same-sex couple competing on Dancing with the Stars!” 

She has also just wrapped her stunning new stage show If These Wigs Could Talk in the Abbey Theatre. The production “meets Panti, a drag queen at 53, after a lifetime of showbiz, shenanigans, and making a show of herself, taking this moment to question what her purpose and place in the world is now.”

For more information about the Christmas charity appeal, be sure to visit Panti over on Twitter.

© 2022 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

