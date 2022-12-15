15 wonderfully queer last-minute Christmas gift ideas you should check out

Let’s talk about that list of Christmas gifts for your queer friends that you’re leaving to the very last minute, shall we?

With only a week before deadline, it’s safe to say you’ll need all the help you can get. But don’t sweat it just yet, we’re here to help. What follows here is a brilliantly full list of gift ideas that will make your queer fam swoon.

And wanna know the best part? You can get the majority of these fun and cool last minute Christmas gifts at the Quirk Market taking place in Outhouse this weekend. Read on to have a taste of what’s in store for you!

Gas Bitch Sweatshirts by TheDirtBird

Looking for a cheeky, comfy and, most importantly, sustainable sweatshirt for your friend or loved one? Then the Gas Bitch Sweatshirts by Irish creator TheDirtBird are what you’re searching for. All that’s left to do is pick your favourite colour. Check out the full selection here.

Botanic products by Midnight Meadow

If you have some friends that are into history and natural care, rest assured that they will be obsessed with the handcrafted botanical products created by Midnight Meadow, who took inspiration from alchemy recipes of old cultures.

Disney Reimagined Prints by LesCullinanDesigns

Who doesn’t like to see those stereotypically heteronormative characters from Disney reinvented in true queer fashion? We know we do and we absolutely love these art prints by LesCullinanDesigns.

Christmas jumpers by GCN

If we’re talking about last minute gift ideas, we feel compelled to mention our exclusive Christmas jumpers launched with the brand new GCN collection. They’re so cosy and warm, it’s like being wrapped in a blanket. Hurry up though, as there are only a few pieces left in stock!

Bum Candle by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! and Timothy Han / Edition

Ok, this one might seem… peculiar, but hear us out for a moment. A candle that smells like white floral notes, cumin and vetiver with patchouli undertones and a dirty powdery musk to celebrate the strength of male love. It’s the perfect, wild gift for your gay friend, right?

Feminist embroideries by Charlie Sometimes

Charlie Sometimes is a queer and feminist forest witch who crafts these stunning embroideries “of the real and imaginary”. Grab one for your friend and prepare to “Hex the Patriarchy”.

Funky earrings by Gorgeous Goose

From Dreamy Drops and Heart Huns to Cowprint Cousins, there’s a pair for everyone in this fun and playful collection of polymer clay earrings by Gorgeous Goose. Come get yours at the Quirk Market before they sell out!

Emotionally honest prints by Tiny Greens

Kildare-based comic artist Tiny Green is simply a master at creating these bright and colourful prints that put an emphasis on showing emotional honesty. These comic creations are so candid and funny that everyone is simply bound to love them!

Titty tote bags by Saraoh

If you’re looking for some bolder Christmas gifts to get last minute for your queer fam, then you need to check out the Titty tote bags by Saraoh. All her creations are focused on non-binary identities and alternative forms of beauty… it really doesn’t get queerer than that.

Dog bandanas by Acid Witch Designs

Now, we certainly can’t forget about our furry friends this Christmas. These playful and colourful bandanas by Acid Witch Designs will make your puppies look fabulous this holiday season. Get one ASAP!

Vegan Wax Melts by Wickcraft & Wickery

Wickcraft & Wickery presents an amazing collection of scented vegan wax melts inspired by different fandoms, fantasy tales and Irish folklore. Add a dash of feminist chaos and you get the ultimate queer gift.

Mushy scarves by CiaraMakesThings

Dublin-based artist Ciara O’Neill has created the perfect knit scarf with this mushrooms design to help you stay cosy in the cold Christmas weather. Wrap your friends up in this colourful accessory before they freeze!

Crocheted pins by Lucky Day!

These crocheted jammy dodger brooches by Lucky Day! will look simply stunning pinned to your best friends’ oversized sweatshirt. Grab a bunch before they sell out!

Unique bumbags by mála-bum

Fun and functionality get together in these fab bumbags created by mála-bum. They’re in fashion every month of the year and handmade in Ireland. What could more could you possibly want?

GCN subscription

And if you really are down to one last minute, you only need a few clicks to get your friend a subscription to GCN as a Christmas gift. We will bring amazing queer content directly to their front door throughout the year. If that’s not an incredible queer gift, we really can’t help you anymore.

Now that you’ve gone through the full list, all that’s left for you to do is meet us and all the other amazing queer creators at the Quirk Market in Outhouse this Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18. Come and find all the last minute Christmas gifts you’re looking for!