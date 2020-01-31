CIT LGBT+ Society host first Gender and Sexuality Alliance Training Day for secondary schools

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) LGBT+ Society launched its first Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Training Day. The event paves the way for the future development of resources and information to empower secondary schools in establishing their own clubs and projects.

Last year, the society published their handbook How to set up a Gay/Straight or Gender & Sexuality Alliance in your school. In January this year, the Institute hosted the first GSA Training Day, consisting of multiple workshops for people to choose from. 130 secondary school teachers and students from around Cork City and County attended the event.

During the day there were numerous workshops covering a wide range of topics, including LGBT+ terminology, consent, self-confidence, Trans and Non-Binary 101, and how to be an ally.

As they say… There's no rest for the wicked! We're kicking off our next project this Monday and we're looking forward to sharing more info with you next week 😉#GSA2020 — CIT LGBT (@CITLGBT) January 23, 2020

Chairperson of CIT LGBT+ Society, Konrad Im said, “We’re absolutely blown away with the support we received for our first GSA Training Day from our sponsors, CIT and the students and teachers that came along. We feel blessed to be in a position to run these kinds of important events for young people and we’re hoping this event can become an annual fixture in our calendar.”

Im further stated, “Feedback for the event has been very positive with many students saying they’re so happy such an event now exists and they’re already looking forward to next year. For myself and my fellow committee members it’s been a heart-warming experience to sit in on some of the workshops.”

The website GSA Ireland has been created to support secondary school students in setting up their own Gender and Sexuality Alliance clubs. Resources and materials will soon be added to the site to provide further assistance.

The workshops were overseen by multiple organisations, including Gay Project, LINC, UP Cork LGBT+ Youth Group, Youth Work Ireland Cork, BeLonG To Youth Services, Sexual Health Centre Cork, Gender Rebels, and the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services. The incredible Ms Gay Ireland Stephanie Fogarty facilitated one of the talks.

Konrad Im continued, “To see the students engage in such a positive way throughout the workshops and hearing how smart they are really inspires hope for the future. We’re excited to see how far we can take this project.”