Nicki Minaj announced as Drag Race guest judge and we can't cope

“I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag.” Oh yes, those Drag Race queens better have their anaconda’s tucked, because guest judge numero uno has just been announced.

Following past icons Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, superstar Nicki Minaj will add extra drama (if that was even possible) to the premiere episode of RuPauls’ Drag Race season 12 (season 12!). The Ru girls better come prepared, as Nicki isn’t known for being the shy and retiring type.

Pray tell, what advice do you have for the queens, Nicki? “Show up and make herstory. Boom.” Tall order, but with the historic legacies of those who have come before, and the impact the show has had on the world of drag, anything less is not enough.

A dream of mine for so long 👑💄 @rupaulsdragrace season 12 starts Friday 2/28 at 8pm on @VH1! ✨ #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KRLRscTG6J — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2020

With season 12 hitting our screens on February 28, the line-up of queens competing for the throne suggest it’s going to be a jewel of a series. Shablam!

And let’s hope this new line up of girls prove to be as inspiring as past contestants. During the first DragCon UK, Drag Race alumni voiced their support for Drag Story Time events, which have faced various degrees of resistance and criticism as they grow in popularity.

Queens have spoken about the diversity of drag as an art form and what it means for children to be included. Drag Race UK contestant Gothy Kendall said, “A lot of kids identify with dressing up, with exploring gender and sexuality. To see their families supporting them means the world.”

Season 8 contestant, Laila McQueen, shared, “I think there’s a wide variety of appropriate drag, inappropriate drag, political drag, fun drag and educational drag, and I think there is a part in that spectrum that is appropriate for younger kids. There’s a plethora of children here [at DragCon]… it’s situational. But I don’t think drag is ‘not for’ anyone.”

Here here! And here’s to season 12!