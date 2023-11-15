Clonmel to celebrate diversity and acceptance at Winter Pride festival

The much-anticipated Clonmel Winter Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, November 25.

Clonmel sadly had to postpone its summer Pride festival due to a tragedy in the town, but the rescheduled event is set to be a celebration of diversity and fellowship.

Attendees will enjoy three epic events, including a joyous Pride Parade, a family-friendly afternoon festival and exciting evening entertainment.

Some events will be indoors to accommodate the winter weather, but “the energy and love remain as vibrant as ever!”

Clonmel’s second annual Pride Parade kicks off at 1:30pm. Everyone is invited to grab their warmest Pride jumper to march and dance in solidarity through the Tipperary town. The parade will celebrate love and diversity while also advocating for meaningful change.

All are welcome to enjoy the parade from the sidelines, and anyone who wants to join in should meet in the Gordon Street car park at 12:30pm.

After the parade, everyone is invited to warm up indoors for Winter Pride family fun day in Kickham Barracks Hall. Embrace the festive spirit and enjoy loads of live entertainment, LGBTQ+ speakers, music, food trucks, informational stalls, an art corner and face painting for this all-ages event taking place from 2-4:30pm.

After an incredible afternoon, over-18s are invited to Pride after Dark at O’Keeffes. Evening entertainment will include drag performances by fierce queens Éire Comme, Éiresure, and Lucina Schynning, as well as the Sing Along Social, who will lead crowds in singing their hearts out to guilty pleasures from the likes of Whitney, Mariah and Shania.

After the show, the fabulous DJ Coyote will keep everyone dancing until the early hours. Doors open at 7pm, and admission is €10 cash only at the door.

Clonmel Pride is a voluntary, non-profit, community organisation that works hard to promote unity, inclusion and awareness of sexual and gender diversity in the town by holding events like Winter Pride and by running a monthly ‘Coffee & Chat’ morning.

Organisers strive to create a safe, inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people and allies. Unfortunately, some queer people in Clonmel still experience hate and discrimination, and Clonmel Winter Pride is an opportunity to show acceptance, understanding and love.

All LGBTQ+ people, their families and allies are invited to come out and show their support for the queer community in Clonmel this November.